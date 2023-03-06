Jacalyn Myrthil had 18 points and four assists to help lead the Mount Paran Christian girls basketball team to a 58-51 victory over Landmark Christian in the Class AA state semifinals at Georgia College and State University on Saturday.
The Eagles (31-1) will now face Banks County on Thursday at the Macon Coliseum with the hopes of winning their second straight state championship. Tip-time is scheduled for 1 p.m.
Mount Paran’s Jessica Fields found herself in early foul trouble, picking up her third in the second quarter, which led to Landmark leading 27-25 at the half. Back on the court in the third quarter, she made up for lost time. Fields scored nine of her 15 points for the game in the period to help give Mount Paran a 44-37 lead heading to the fourth. She also finished the night with 11 rebounds and eight blocks.
Isabella Ramirez had 10 points and five rebounds and Ciara Alexander added eight points and six boards.
BASEBALL
Saturday
Allatoona 9, Woodstock 4: Ethan Sutton pitched five innings, allowed four hits and struck out six to help lead the Buccaneers to a Region 6AAAAAA opening series victory over the Wolverines.
Allatoona (6-3) won the series 2-1 and will travel to Sequoyah on Monday.
Ethan Crawley went 2-for-3, scored three times and stole two bases.
Kennesaw Mountain 4-9, Northgate 3-3: The Mustangs swept the non-region doubleheader with a pair of strong pitching performances.
Landon Meng pitched six innings, allowed no earned runs and struck out eight to earn the win in Game 1. Eliud Poventud had two hits and Sam Parker had a hit and an RBI in support.
Blake Martin pitched five innings and struck out five to earn the win in Game 2.
Kennesaw Mountain (10-2) will travel to Hillgrove on Tuesday.
Walton 2, McEachern 1: Wyatt Sonderman’s RBI single in the eighth inning was the game winner as the Raiders earned a non-region victory.
Miller Alston pitched three shutout innings and struck out seven for the win. Hyland Brown threw three innings and struck out six and Eli Hardage pitched two innings and struck out two.
Davis Wright added a double.
Noah Johnson led the Indians with two hits and an RBI.
Walton (6-3) will travel to Campbell on Tuesday.
Lassiter 8, Pope 7: Dixon Noland had two hits and drove in three to help lead the Trojans to a Region 7AAAAAA victory.
The win gives Lassiter (7-3) the season series over the Greyhounds 2-1.
Realm Lewallen had two doubles and Eric Brown added two hits.
Pat Deegan earned the win and Logan Brock picked up the save.
The Trojans will travel to Alpharetta on Tuesday.
Marietta 4, Milton 2: Jacob Bohacek pitched five strong innings, allowed five hits and struck out five to help lead the Blue Devils to a non-region victory.
Alex Whiteside was 2-for-2 and drove in two. Joseph Moseley had a hit, an RBI and stole two bases and Andy Watters tripled and pitched two innings to earn the save.
Marietta (4-8) will host Osborne on Friday.
BOYS SOCCER
Friday
Walton 5, Cherokee 0: Five players scored as the Raiders rolled to a Region 5AAAAAAA victory.
Rafa Bashizi, Kieran Smith, Austin Griner, Alex Wolka and Cole Pumpian all had goals and Turner MacInnis added an assist.
Walton (6-2-1) will travel to Sprayberry on Tuesday.
Sprayberry 2, Roswell 0: Luis Vielma and Eric Cruz each had goals as the Yellow Jackets downed the Hornets.
Sprayberry (7-1) will host Walton on Tuesday.
Allatoona 2, McEachern 2: Antoine Johnson and Ciaran Flynn each scored goals to help the Bucs earn a draw.
Allatoona (3-2-3) will travel to Woodstock on Tuesday.
GIRLS SOCCER
Friday
Pope 3, Johns Creek 0: Lexi DeJoseph and Addi DeJoseph each had a goal and an assist to lead the Greyhounds to a Region 7AAAAAA victory.
Addi Adair had a goal and Ansley Pochmara added an assist.
Pope (7-1) will travel to Roswell on Friday.
Walton 5, Cherokee 0: Reagan Mulberry had a goal and two assists to help lead the Raiders to a Region 5AAAAAAA win.
Katie Jamison scored two goals, Molly Chapman had a goal and an assist, Emma Graham scored and Angelina Noorbehest added an assist.
Walton (7-2-1) travels to Kennesaw Mountain on Friday.
Hillgrove 4, Marietta 0: Clarabelle Canady had two goals and Kaleigh O’Quinn added three assists as the Hawks earned the Region 3AAAAAAA victory.
Adrianna Gill and Alexis Lugonzo each added goals and Ella Noren recorded her fifth shutout of the season in net.
Hillgrove (6-0-1) will travel to Alexander on Tuesday.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Saturday
Kell 21, Woodstock 5: Holland Sutter, Lindsey King and Alysse Keels each scored four goals to lead the Longhorns to a victory.
Ashley Knor had two goals and an assist, Kami Easter finished with two goals, Liliana Gonzales had a goal and three assists and Sutter added three assists.
Kell (4-4) will travel to Sequoyah on Tuesday.
