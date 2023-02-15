James White scored 22 points to lead Mount Bethel Christian to a 97-47 victory over Whitefield Academy in Region 6AA quarterfinals Tuesday.
Will Kuimjian finished with 21 points.
The Eagles (18-6) will face Mount Pisgah Christian in the region semifinals Thursday at King’s Ridge Christian.
South Cobb 51, Dunwoody 47: The Eagles jumped to an early five-point lead after one quarter and made it hold up as they earned a victory in the quarterfinals of the Region 4AAAAAA tournament.
Neither team was able to build an overwhelming lead as South Cobb led by three at the half and by five at the end of the third quarter.
The win secured the Eagles (13-12) a spot in the Class AAAAAA state tournament as they will face St. Pius X in the region semifinals Thursday at Riverwood High School.
Monday
Washington 54, Walker 52: Moustapha Diop had 17 points and seven rebounds, but the Wolverines came up a basket short in the Region 6A tournament.
Xavier Berry had nine points and five rebounds, Michael Milligan finished with seven points and six rebounds, while Noah Pederson added seven points.
Walker finished its season 15-11.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Tuesday
Campbell 41, Carrollton 35: Tia Harvey had 19 points and pulled down 16 rebounds as the Spartans earned a Region 2AAAAAAA semifinal victory.
Brooke Suttle added 10 points and seven rebounds.
Campbell (22-4) will face Pebblebrook in the region championship game Thursday at Westlake High School.
Wheeler 45, Kennesaw Mountain 4: Amanda Ogbonna and Jasmine Rudolph each scored 12 points to help lead the Wildcats to a victory in the Region 5AAAAAAA tournament at Wheeler High School.
The victory secured Wheeler (12-12) a Class AAAAAAA state playoff berth and advanced it to Thursday's region semifinal against Cherokee.
North Cobb 73, Osborne 19: Armani Shaw scored 14 points as the Warriors defeated earned a victory in the first round of the Region 5AAAAAAA tournament.
Kaiya Sibley-Clark finished with 12 points.
North Cobb (14-12) secured a spot in the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs and advanced to play Walton in the region semifinals Thursday.
BASEBALL
Tuesday
Osborne 7, Mount Bethel Christian 0 (5 inn.): Josh Tattershall and Jaden Hall pitched a combined no-hitter to lead the Cardinals to a season-opening victory.
Tattershall pitched three innings and struck out seven to earn the win, while Hall threw two innings and struck out one.
Gavin Hosterman was 2-for-3 with an RBI.
Osborne (1-0) was set to host Paulding County on Wednesday.
BOYS SOCCER
Tuesday
Harrison 2, Kennesaw Mountain 1: Henry Rohuich and Simon Zeidan each scored goals to lift the Hoyas to victory in a battle for Due West bragging rights.
Kaden Greenfield assisted on both goals and Grant Dalton had 14 saves.
Jack Delinsky scored the lone goal for the Mustangs.
Harrison (1-5) will travel to Denmark on Friday, while Kennesaw Mountain (2-2-1) will head to Osborne.
Lassiter 3, Allatoona 2: Tyler Aromin, Aiden McConnie and Marcelo Barros each scored goals to lead the Trojans to a non-region victory.
Chris Peixoto had two assists, while Bradley Hungerbuhler added one.
Javaun Mussenden scored both goals for the Buccaneers.
Lassiter (4-1) will host Roswell on Friday, while Allatoona (2-2-1) will travel to Douglas County.
Walton 2, Parkview 0: Owen Wolfe and Ethan DelJoo scored goals to lift the Raiders to a victory over their Gwinnett County rival.
Jason Varghese made six saves in goal.
Walton (3-1-1) will host Wheeler on Friday.
Pope 5, Wheeler 0: Five different players scored as the Greyhounds shut out their neighboring rival.
Diego Mateo, Luc Ramalho, Tomas McCurry, Rylan Carter and Lucas Díaz each found the back of the net.
Pope (4-1) will travel to Sprayberry on Friday.
Sprayberry 3, Northwest Whitfield 2: Ethan Kim and Jean-Marcel Sylvian each scored goals to lift the Yellow Jackets to a non-region victory.
Sprayberry's first score was an own-goal by Northwest Whitfield. The Yellow Jackets got assists from Alan Faria and Eric Cruz.
Sprayberry (3-1) will host Pope on Friday.
GIRLS SOCCER
Tuesday
Harrison 8, Kennesaw Mountain 0: Dylan Daniels scored two goals to help lead the Hoyas to a non-region victory.
Single goals were scored by Addie Watt, Courtney Cangialosi, Caroline Shaw, Sarah Houston, Shelby Walling and Maya Tepe.
Harrison (4-1) will travel to Denmark on Friday.
Lassiter 4, Allatoona 2: Ashlyn Huie scored two goals as the Trojans knocked off their former region rival.
Hailey Johnbaptiste and Campbell Stoll had goals, while Jillian Kluth, Sophia Rice and Huie added assists.
Lassiter (4-0-1) will host Roswell on Friday.
Pope 1, Wheeler 0: Lexi DeJoseph scored the only goal of the game to lift the Greyhounds to a victory over their east Cobb rival.
Pope (4-1) will travel to Sprayberry on Friday.
Walton 5, Parkview 1: Emma Graham had two goals to help lead the Raiders to a victory over their Gwinnett County rival.
Angelina Noorbehesht had a goal and an assist. Katie Jamison, Brooke Merlin and Molly Chapman each finished with a goal, while Reagan Mulberry added an assist.
Walton (5-1-1) will host Wheeler on Friday.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Tuesday
Walker 17, Sprayberry 2: Abby Hurd had eight goals and Mia Lane finished with four as the Wolverines rolled past their county rival for a season-opening victory.
Molly Fair finished with three goals and Sophie Severino made six saves.
Walker (1-0) will travel to Mount Pisgah Christian on Wednesday.
Hillgrove 12, Westminster 4: Marleigh Belinfanti had four goals, while Cheyenne Lentz and Aria Hannon had two apiece as the Hawks rolled to victory.
Elizabeth Bond had a goal and two assists, while Olivia Perrone, Camie Townson, Villo Szabo each had a goal. Hannon Szabo and Emme Neargarth added assists.
Cybella Smith made nine saves in goal.
Hillgrove (3-0) will host East Coweta on March 2.
Monday
Bremen 8, Kennesaw Mountain 7: Shalie Smith had five goals in the non-area matchup.
Sydney Ehrenreich had two goals, while Grace Sibly and Lexie Lovett each had assists.
Brooklynn Pleinis had eight saves in net.
GIRLS TENNIS
Tuesday
Pope 4, Campbell 1: Lauryn Swatski, Camille Forbes and Michelle Bakun all won singles matches as the Greyhounds downed their Cobb County rival.
The doubles team of Amy Kokan and Sydney Annis also posted a victory.
Monday
Mount Paran Christian 3, Harrison 2: Emma Bethle won her match 6-1, 6-0 to help lead the Eagles to a non-region victory.
Hayden Hill won her match 7-6 (5), 6-0, while the doubles team of McKenzie Lott and Morgan Miltaides needed three sets to pull out a 6-0, 4-6, 6-0 victory.
Harrison’s Ashley Perry won 6-1, 6-1, while the Hoyas' doubles team of Emery Kerkove and Georgia Smith won 6-1, 6-2.
