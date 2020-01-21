Four players scored in double figures to lead Mount Bethel to a 56-41 victory over Mount Paran Christian in Region 6A play on Tuesday.
Jordan Meka led the way with 15 points, six rebounds and four blocks. Jayce Harrison finished with 13 points and 10 assists, Alex Langford had 12 points and seven rebounds, and Lore Akin added 10 points.
Alex Elliott led Mount Paran with 11 points.
Mount Bethel (7-13, 6-6) travel to Whitefield Academy on Friday.
Dominion Christian 66, Notre Dame Academy 32: Caleb Raines had 13 points, nine rebounds and six steals to lead the Knights.
Chris Leigh finished with 11 points, while Jake Porter and Carson Parkhurst both had 10.
Dominion took control from the start with an early 16-4 lead.
Dominion (10-6, 4-4) will host Hearts Academy on Thursday.
Late Monday
Campbell 84, Atlanta Washington 58: The Spartans outscored Washington each quarter to stay on top in the Martin Luther King Dream Classic on Monday at Maynard Jackson High School.
Jaylon Simpson and Myson Lowe both had 17 points to lead Campbell. Simpson was also 8-for-8 from the field and had nine rebounds. Lowe added seven assists to go with his points.
Andrew Thomas Brown was also in double figures with 13 points and Chandler Jones finished with 11 points, eight rebounds and six assists.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Harrison 59, South Cobb 45: Alicia Foster scored 13 points with five rebounds to help lead the Lady Hoyas to a Region 6AAAAAA victory.
Harrison (17-4, 11-1) closed the game on a 19-12 run, including making 7 of 8 free throws down the stretch.
Amara Newsom finished with 12 points and seven rebounds.
Taylor Gibbs led South Cobb with a game-high 16 points.
The Lady Hoyas will host River Ridge on Friday.
Sprayberry 77, Osborne 39: The Lady Yellow Jackets made 11 3-pointers and had four players in double figures as they rolled to a Region 6AAAAAA victory.
Anna Vereen led the way with 14 points and eight rebounds. Flau'Jae Johnson finished with 14 points and seven rebounds, Ella Grace Hickman had 12 points and Amiya Johnson added 11.
Sprayberry (13-8, 9-4) will host Allatoona on Friday.
Dominion Christian 32, Notre Dame Academy 26: Seanna Cooper and Hannah Osaige both had 10 points to lead Dominion Christian in a GISA Region 1AAA game.
Osaige also came away with 16 rebounds.
The Lady Knights (9-8, 4-5) rallied from an early 14-4 deficit before tying it at 16-all at the half. In the third quarter, Dominion took over the game with a 16-10 run.
Dominion will host Atlanta Girls on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.