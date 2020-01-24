Brooke Moore scored 27 points with 10 rebounds and seven assists to lead North Cobb Christian to a 66-33 win over Johnson Ferry on Thursday.
The Lady Eagles (13-10) broke the game open with a 25-4 run in the third quarter.
Mary Claire Norman had 12 points and five steals, Kaitlyn Parker finished with nine points, Lea Brasington had six points and eight rebounds and Bella Gilstrap added five points and four rebounds.
Dominion Christian 40, Atlanta Girls School 18: Seanna Cooper had 10 points to help lead the Lady Knights to victory.
Dominion (10-8, 5-5 GISA 1AAA) led 28-8 at the half and were never threatened.
Hanna Osaige added nine points and eight rebounds.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Dominion Christian 81, Heart's Academy 19: Caleb Raines scored 10 of his 22 points in the first quarter to help the Knights build a commanding 25-5 lead en route to an easy victory.
Trystin Merson scored 15 points on five 3-pointers and Tyson Roberson added 10 points and 14 rebounds.
