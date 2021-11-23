Ricky McKenzie had 28 points and pulled down 11 rebounds to lead Walker to a 76-56 victory over North Cobb Christian in the Paulding County Hoopsgiving Tournament on Monday.
C.J. Brown had 21 points and eight rebounds, Noah Pederson finished with nine points and D.J. Dennis added eight.
The Wolverines (2-2) will continue tournament play against Whitefield Academy on Tuesday.
Campbell 70, Dunwoody 48: Dante Harrison had 20 points, five assists and five steals to lead The Spartans to a non-region victory.
David Clark finished with 19 points and nine rebounds and Ryan Ray had 14 points.
Campbell (2-0) will face Russell County (Ala.) on Tuesday.
North Cobb Christian 71, Kings Ridge 67: The Eagles had four players score in double figures as they earned a non-region victory.
Albert Wison led the way with 16 points and 16 rebounds. Josh Dixon had 17 points, Tremain Davis 15 and Jake Hewitt 10. Sam Ayegunie added eight points and eight rebounds.
North Cobb Christian (2-0) will face Mundy’s Mill at the Hoopsgiving Classic at Shiloh High School on Friday.
Winder-Barrow 56, Marietta 47: Todd Lecadre had 10 points to lead the Blue Devils, but the team fell in the Jackson EMC Classic.
Izaiyah Nelson and Jaiden Mann each added eight points.
Marietta (1-1) will play the winner of Jefferson and Franklin County on Tuesday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Hillgrove 49, North Cobb Christian 34: Aryelle King had 16 points with four rebounds and five steals to lead the Lady Hawks to a win in the Paulding County Hoopsgiving Tournament.
Mycah Ford finished with eight points and 10 rebounds, Elena Hardin and Caylie Long each added six points.
Brooke Moore led North Cobb Christian with 10 points, 10 blocks and six rebounds. Lauryn Towns finished with 11 points and Selena Wilson added six points and 12 rebounds.
Hillgrove (4-0) will face North Cobb (3-0) in the championship game on Tuesday.
North Cobb 62, Paulding County 26: Dayuna Colvin had 23 points, seven rebounds, five steals and four assists in three quarters to lead the Lady Warriors to a victory in the Paulding County Hoopsgiving Tournament.
Mahassen Thomas had 10 points and Erinne Giles added eight.
North Cobb (3-0) will face Hillgrove in the championship game on Tuesday.
Campbell 44, Fayette Ware 39: Laila Battle had 15 points and four assists to lead the Lady Spartans to a victory in the Insider Exposure Thanksgiving Tournament in Jacksonville, Fla.
Tai Harvey had 10 points and six rebounds, Sara Taub finished with eight points and Jadah Gibson added six steals.
Campbell (4-0) will face Spruce Creek (Fla.) on Tuesday.
Lassiter 43, Centennial 42: Julia Konen’s basket at the buzzer lifted the Lady Trojans to a victory in the Wolverine Classic at Woodstock.
Macy Holt and Victoria Ryan finished in double figures.
Lassiter (1-1) will face Alexander on Tuesday.
Pope 60, Johns Creek 49: Caroline Heintzelman had 17 points to lead the Lady Greyhounds to a non-region victory.
Riley Bensman finished with 10 points, while Laila NIxon and Cetta Gatto added nine.
Pope (1-2) will travel to South Cobb on Dec. 4.
Cambridge 61, Walton 59: Lexy Harris had 17 points, but the Lady Raiders came up short.
Cici Childers had 15 points including four 3-pointers and Graycen Ehlen added 12 points.
Walton (1-2) will face Blessed Trinity on Tuesday.
Saturday
Hillgrove 61 Walker 7: Ten different players scored as the Lady Hawks rolled to a victory on the Paulding County Hoopsgiving Tournament.
Ella Jacobs had 10 points, Charlese Porter finished with nine, Amay Harris and Caylie Long each had eight and Aryelle King added seven. Asmina Mama grabbed seven rebounds.
