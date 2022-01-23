Ricky McKenzie had 24 points and eight rebounds to help lead Walker to a 56-44 victory in non-region play.
CJ Brown finished with 19 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists, Andrew Carey had eight points and Robert Larson added seven.
Walker (14-5, 3-2) travels to North Cobb Christian on Tuesday.
Allatoona 43, Kennesaw Mountain 30: Cayden Charles had 23 points and eight steals as the Buccaneers rolled to a Region 6AAAAAA victory.
Landen Pitts finished with 14 points and five rebounds.
Allatoona (9-9, 4-6) will travel to Sprayberry on Tuesday.
Lassiter 65, Sprayberry 59: Cal Liston scored 19 points and Harrison Weber added 16 as the Trojans picked up their first region win of the season.
The victory also broke a six-game losing streak.
Lassiter (3-15, 1-9) will travel to Kennesaw Mountain on Tuesday.
Friday
McEachern 83, Campbell 67: Jalen Hilliard had 34 points to lead the Indians to a Region 2AAAAAAA victory.
Zavier Askew had 13 points and Jayden McMillon added 11 points and 10 rebounds.
McEachern (10-7, 1-2) will host East Coweta on Tuesday.
Pope 70, South Cobb 64: Cam Bleshoy had 26 points to lead four players in double figures as the Greyhounds knocked off the Eagles in Region 6AAAAAA play.
Trey Kaiser had 12 points, Will Kuimijian 11 and Jack Dempsey 10.
Pope (13-7, 6-5) will host Kell on Tuesday.
Mount Bethel Christian 67, Brandon Hall 61: Jackson Bell had 24 points to lead the Eagles to a Region 6A victory.
James White had 17 points and six rebounds, Baker McDaniel had nine points and six assists and Cole Buker added seven points.
Mount Bethel (8-7, 7-3) hosts Mount Pisgah on Tuesday.
Wheeler 76, Allatoona 69: Cayden Charles had 24 points, seven assists and eight rebounds for the Buccaneers in the Region 6AAAAAA matchup.
Blake McAlister had 21 points, while Landon Pitts added six points and five rebounds.
Darlington 65, Walker 45: CJ Brown had 13 points, but the Wolverines struggled on the road in the Region 7A matchup.
DJ Dennis and Ricky McKenzie each had seven points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Saturday
Pope 56, Wheeler 46: Cetta Gatto had four 3-pointers as part of her 16 points to lead the Lady Greyhounds to the Region 6AAAAAA victory.
The win was Pope’s fifth straight.
The Lady Greyhounds (10-9, 7-4) will host Kell on Tuesday.
Friday
Kell 85, Osborne 27: Crystal Henderson had 27 points to lead the Lady Longhorns to a Region 6AAAAAA victory.
Jada Green had 17 points and 12 rebounds, Jada Peterson finished with 13 points and Amaya Moss added 10 points and nine boards.
Kell (16-2, 9-1) will travel to Pope on Tuesday.
Pope 70, South Cobb 46: Katie Ward had 18 point to pace the Lady Greyhounds to a Region 6AAAAAA victory.
Cetta Gatto and Emily Ryan each had 14 points.
Hillgrove 50, North Cobb 42: Dayuna Colvin had 21 points and 13 rebounds in the Lady Warriors’ Region 6AAAAAA matchup.
She also had five assists and five steals.
North Cobb (10-8, 1-3) will travel to North Paulding on Monday.
