Logan McGuire pitched six scoreless innings to help lead Allatoona to a 5-0 victory over Pope in Region 6AAAAAA play on Monday.
Brett Blomquist went 3-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI. Aidan Jolley was 2-for-4 and Ethan Sutton went 2-for-3 with an RBI.
Allatoona will host Kell on Wednesday.
Kennesaw Mountain 10, Wheeler 5: Will Fincher had two hits and drove in two to help the Mustangs earn a Region 6AAAAAA victory.
Drew Narine had two hits, Jesus Crespoo had a hit and two RBIs, Eliud Poventud had a double and an RBI, Trey Kinnan had a hit and two RBIs, C.J. Whaley had a hit and an RBI and Steven Haddad drove in two.
Dylan Dietz pitched four innings, allowed two hits and one earned run to earn the win. Whaley pitched three innings to earn the save.
Kennesaw Mountain (10-7, 3-1) will host Pope on Friday.
Walton 9, Marietta 1: Devan Bhatia pitched five shutout innings to help lead the Raiders to a Region 3AAAAAAA opening victory.
Jared Jones hit a solo home run in the first inning. Eli Pilger, Charlie Jordan and Barrett Eldridge each had a hit and drove in two. Nicholas Cubides added a hit and an RBI.
Walton (8-6, 1-0) will host Hillgrove on Thursday.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Lassiter 17, North Gwinnett 4: Ella Greyard had eight goals to lead the Lady Trojans to a non-area victory.
Audrey Wisdom had five goals and five assists, Dianna Bruder had a goal and an assist, while Katie Afshar, Alexa Young and Julia Ferguson each had a goal. Emily White made eight saves.
Lassiter (4-3) will host Starr's Mill on Wednesday.
Fellowship 18, Walker 8: Grace Koutouzis had six goals and two assists, but the Lady Wolverines fell in the area match.
Abby Hurd had two goals and an assist.
Walker (3-2) will host Woodstock on Thursday.
BOYS SOCCER
Whitefield 9, ELCA 0: Micah Messner had four goals and Luke Wilson added two to help lead the Wolfpack to a Region 2AAAAAAA victory.
Curry Patton, Joel McKinney and Diego Lopez each had a goal.
Joel McKinney, Luke Wilson, Truman Johnson, James Heiskell, John Johnson and Nolan Shim each had an assist.
Jacob Blackburn made four saves in goal.
Whitefield (8-2) will host Fellowship on Tuesday.
GIRLS SOCCER
Whitefield Academy 2, ELCA 1: Lindsey Fry and Avery Fassnacht each had a goal and an assist to lead the Lady Wolfpack to a Region 2AAAAAAA victory.
Whitefield (5-2, 2-0) will host Fellowship on Tuesday.
BOYS TENNIS
Pope 4, Wheeler 1: Ethan Swatski won his match 7-5, 7-6 to help the Greyhounds earn the Region 6AAAAAA victory.
Ryan Grunert won 4-6 6-2, 6-4, while the doubles teams of Kamish Damani and Paul East, and Teo Johnson and Anshul Panchal won their matches 7-5, 3-6, 7-6 and 6-4, 6-4 respectively.
Pope (13-2, 6-0) will face Sprayberry on Thursday.
GIRLS TENNIS
North Cobb 5, Harrison 0: Olivia Drake won her match 6-0, 6-0 to help lead the Lady Warriors to a Region 3AAAAAAA sweep.
Man Fawcett won 6-0, 6-1 and Christie Moore won by forfeit. The doubles teams of Emma and Alex Preston, along with Jordyn Zignego and Emily Boughner won their matches 6-3, 6-2 and 6-0, 6-0, respectively.
North Cobb (8-2, 3-1) will host Marietta on Thursday.
BOYS GOLF
Harrison finishes seventh: Matthew Render shot a team-best 78 to help lead the Hoyas to a seventh place finish in the Larry Nelson Invitational at the Atlanta Country Club.
Harrison shot a team score of 327. Rivers Academy won the tournament with a score of 288.
Connor Murphy shot 79, while Walker Manuel and Will Perkins each shot 85.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.