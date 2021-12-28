Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Jalen Hilliard scored a team-high 16 points as McEachern routed Cobb County rival Kell 84-43 in the Tournament of Champions Holiday Classic at Wheeler High School on Tuesday.
Braden Sparks had 14 points and Mike Jacobs added 10.
McEachern (7-5) will host Newnan on Jan. 11.
Wheeler 69, Buford 64: Isaiah Collier had 18 points, five assists and five rebounds to lead the Wildcats to a win in the Tournament of Champions Holiday Classic.
Kyle Burns and Arrinten Page each scored 16 points.
Wheeler (8-3) will host Lassiter on Jan. 4.
Pope 85, Mount Paran Christian 47: Trey Kaiser and Will Kuimjian each had 16 points to lead the Greyhounds to a non-region victory in the Hounds Holiday Classic.
Pope connected on 14 3-pointers in the game.
Cam Bleshoy finished with 13 points, Zach Bleshoy had 11, while Ryan Luttrell and Colby West each added nine points.
Pope (6-4) will host Lovett on Wednesday.
North Cobb 53, Cass 48: Evan Daniel had 12 points and eight rebounds to lead the Warriors to a victory in the Campbell Holiday Classic.
Alex Acosta had 10 points and seven rebounds and Benjamin Hall added 10 points and four rebounds.
North Cobb (3-8) will face Allatoona on Wednesday.
Allatoona 45, Woodland-Stockbridge 42 (OT): Cayden Charles had 22 points and pulled down 16 rebounds to help lead the Buccaneers to a victory in the Campbell Holiday Classic.
Blake McAlister finished with eight points and Devon Zajac added six rebounds and four steals.
Allatoona (5-4) will face North Cobb on Wednesday.
Walton 67, Wesleyan 42: Parker Mayo had 16 points to help lead the Raiders to a win in the Hounds Holiday Classic.
Luke Flynn finished with 15 points, Edgar Laurent had 14 points and six rebounds, Harry Tear had eight points and Harrison Morris added six points and five boards.
Walton will face Social Circle on Wednesday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Mount Paran Christian 50, Cherokee 41: Jessica Fields had 18 points, 13 rebounds and six blocks as the Lady Eagles downed their Class AAAAAAA opponent.
Kara Dunn finished with 12 points, nine rebounds and five steals, while Shamaria Jennings added five points and five rebounds.
Mount Paran (7-2) will face Collins Hill on Wednesday.
Pope 48, Chattahoochee 26: Riley Bensman had 11 points to help lead the Lady Greyhounds to a victory in the Hounds Holiday Hoops.
Katie Ward finished with 10 points, Caroline Heintzelman had nine and Emily Ryan added eight.
Pope (5-5) will host Hillgrove on Wednesday.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.