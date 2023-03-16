McEachern scored four runs in the top of the 12th inning to finally put away North Paulding in the first of their three-game Region 3AAAAAAA series.
Brice Abrams led the way going 4-for-5 with an RBI. Reece Kingeter was 2-for-6 with a double and drove in two, Andrew Carter finished 2-for-3 with an RBI and five stolen bases, JJ Chapman added two hits, including a double and an RBI, and Parker McClendon had a pinch-hit, two run single.
Owen Marler pitched 1⅔ innings and struck out three to earn the win.
The Indians (10-5, 1-0) host North Paulding on Thursday.
Tuesday
Kennesaw Mountain 6, Walton 5: Pete Jezerinac pitched a complete game, allowed only two earned runs and struck out seven to lead the Mustangs to a win in their Region 5AAAAAAA opener.
Sam Parker had two hits and two RBIs, Trey Kinnan had two hits and an RBI, Eliud Poventud finished with a hit and an RBI and Tyson Harmon added two hits.
Kennesaw Mountain (11-4, 1-0) will take on Walton at East Cobb on Thursday.
BOYS SOCCER
Tuesday
Campbell 2, Carrollton 1: Dezenan Cerimagic and Zion Callender had goals to lift the Spartans to a Region 2AAAAAAA victory.
Sohan Patel and Matt Gibbs each added assists.
Campbell (6-4-1) will travel to Norcross on Tuesday.
BOYS TENNIS
Wednesday
Campbell 5, Harrison 0: Noah Mallon won a third-set tiebreaker to win his match and help complete a sweep of the Hoyas.
Mallon won his match 5-7, 6-2, 10-7. Trivi Arasavelli (6-0, 6-4) and Tejiri Aror (6-0, 6-3) won singles matches. The teams of Mason Herrman and Kyle Blanchett (6-1, 6-2) and Jire Aror and Aditya Lakare (6-0, 6-4) earned victories in doubles.
Campbell (9-3) will host Carrollton on Tuesday.
Walton 3, Pace Academy 2: The Raiders swept their singles matches to earn the non-region victory.
Stephen Zhu won 6-4, 6-2, Bailey Raymond won 6-0, 6-0 and Humza Rahman came out on top 6-3, 6-0.
