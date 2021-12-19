McEachern led big in the second half and then held on to defeat No. 4 Grayson 64-62 on Saturday in the Pace Playing for a Change showcase at Pace Academy.
Ninth-ranked McEachern led by 20 in the third quarter before Grayson went on a 23-8 run. The Indians made their free throws down the stretch to secure the win.
Michael Jacobs led the way with 18 points and five rebounds. Braden Sparks finished with 17 points and five assists, Rhys Cotton had 10 points and five assists and Jayden McMillon added nine points and four rebounds.
McEachern (6-4) will face Cross Creek on Monday.
Pebblebrook 68, Oak Ridge (FL) 62: Andre Young’s 3-pointer with 30 seconds left to help the Falcons erase a 12-point deficit and earn the victory in the Tarkanian Classic in Las Vegas
Kami Young led the way with 22 points, Craig Adams had 14 and Andre Young added 11.
In Friday’s first game of the Classic, the Falcons fell 57-47.
Pebblebrook (8-2) will face Greenhill (Texas) in the final game of the Classic on Monday.
Walker 67, Dominion Christian 56: CJ Brown had 25 points and nine rebounds to lead the Wolverines to the championship of the Dominion Christian Christmas Classic.
Ricky McKenzie had 16 points and six rebounds, DJ Dennis finished with 15 points and six boards and Jackson Evans added four points and 10 rebounds.
Walker (8-3) will host North Cobb Christiain on Jan. 7.
Walton 49, Kennesaw Mountain 34: Luke Flynn had 15 points and six rebounds to help lead the Raiders to a non-region victory.
Harrison Morris finished with 15 points and five rebounds, and Edgar Laurent added seven points and five rebounds.
Walton will travel to Pope on Dec. 28.
Shiloh 67, North Cobb 63 (OT): Evan Daniel had 20 points and 10 rebounds but the Warriors fell in overtime.
Alex Acosta finished with 14 points and nine rebounds, Damonte Pellott had 14 points, six rebounds and six assists, Terrell Reeves had seven points and six boards, and Jalan Johnson added five points and five assists.
North Cobb (2-8) will face Cass on Dec. 28.
Friday
Walker 75, Westminster Christian 23: Ricky McKenzie had 17 points and nine rebounds to help lead the Wolverines to a non-region victory.
CJ Brown had 18 points and seven rebounds, DJ Dennis finished with 17 points and Eric Smith added eight points and four boards.
Harrison 72, Villa Rica 66: Jordan Howe had 29 points and Avery Marshall added 28 to help the Hoyas pull out an overtime victory over Villa Rica.
Lambert 72, Allatoona 66: Cayden Charles had 34 points, but it was not enough as the Buccaneers fell in the non-region matchup.
Blake McAlister added nine points.
Allatoona (4-4) will face Woodland-Stockbridge on Dec. 28.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Saturday
North Cobb 62, Centennial 15: Dayuna Colvin had 16 points to help lead the Lady Warriors to a non-region victory.
Mahassen Thomas finished with 10 points and Erinne Giles added nine.
North Cobb (7-3) will face Cambridge on Monday.
Pebblebrook 71, Carver 25: Kania Seymoure had 17 points as the Lady Falcons rolled in the non-region matchup.
Iryana Muckle and Nia Morgan each had 15 points.
Pebblebrook (8-2) will travel to Mays on Jan. 4.
West Forsyth 63, Walton 43: Lexy Harris had 23 points, but the Lady Raiders dropped the non-region contest.
Liz Williams finished with seven points and Graycen Ehlen added six.
Walton (3-7) will face River Ridge on Dec. 28.
Friday
Pebblebrook 79, Temple 27: Iryana Muckle had 21 points to lead the Lady Falcons to the non-region victory.
Ashantes Lewis had 13 points, Nia Morgan 12 and Kania Seymour 11.
Walton 47, Collins Hill 38: The Lady Raiders went on a 17-0 run in the fourth quarter to pull out the non region victory.
Lexy Harris finished with 22 points, Graycen Ehlen had 12 and Liz Williams added eight.
North Cobb 55, Blessed Trinity 42: Erinne Giles finished with 20 points as the Lady Warriors rolled to a non-region win.
Dayuna Colvin had 10 points, eight rebounds and eight assists, while Taylor Albritton and Mahassen Thomas each added eight points.
