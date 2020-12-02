Denim DeShields and Jillian Hollingshead each scored 16 points to lead the McEachern girls basketball team to a 61-59 victory over Marietta on Tuesday.
The Lady Indians finished with four players in double figures as Caelan Ellis had 11 points and Kiarah Cole-Massiah added 10.
Marietta jumped to a 35-26 lead at the half, but McEachern went on a 20-5 run in the third quarter to take the lead.
Marietta's Lauren Walker led all scorers with 23 points and 11 rebounds, while Chloe Sterling added 17 points and 11 rebounds in the loss.
McEachern (1-1) will host Sprayberry on Saturday, while Marietta (3-2) will travel to Campbell on Friday.
Sprayberry 59, Walton 33: Flau’Jae Johnson had 15 points, 11 rebounds and five assists as the Lady Yellow Jackets won the non-region game against their east Cobb rival.
Anna Vereen 11 points and eight rebounds, while Amaya Johnson finished with eight points.
Sprayberry (1-1) will travel to McEachern on Saturday.
Kell 83 Allatoona 29: Crystal Henderson scored 30 points to lead the Lady Longhorns past the Lady Buccaneers in the Region 6AAAAAA opener.
Amaya Moss finished with 15 points.
Kell (3-0, 1-0) will host Osborne on Friday.
North Cobb Christian 63, Furtah Prep 20: Lauryn Towns had 17 points and Brook Moore added 12 as the Lady Eagles picked up a non-region victory.
Ava Gardner finished with eight points and eight rebounds, while Gaby LoPresti had eight points, four assists and four steals. Bella Gilstrap added seven points in the win.
Moore also had five assists, five steals and four rebounds for North Cobb Christian (2-0).
Carver-Atlanta 54, Whitefield Academy 17: Zoe Justice and Megan Callaway each had five points, but the Lady Wolfpack fell in the non-region game.
Claire Watson finished with four points.
Whitefield (0-1) will travel to Paideia on Saturday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Tuesday
North Cobb Christian 68, Furtah Prep 58: Tremain Davis scored 28 points to lead the Eagles past the Falcons.
Davis made seven 3-pointers and added six assists and four blocks in the win.
Jack Hewitt scored eight of his 21 points in the fourth quarter. He also had six assists, five rebounds and four steals.
CJ Wallace had nine points, and Jaden King added seven points and seven rebounds.
The Eagles (1-1) will host Southwest Atlanta Christian on Friday.
Walker 68, Mount Vernon Presbyterian 50: Alex Puffe had 14 points and Omari Daniel added 13 as the Wolverines won the non-region game.
D.J. Dennis finished with 11 points, C.J. Brown had eight points and Matt Brown added seven.
Walker (3-0) will travel to Athens Academy on Thursday.
