McEachern's flag football team improved to 6-0 overall Monday night, beating Hillgrove 14-6 and Pebblebrook 25-0.
Amber Kirkpatrick led the Lady Indians’ offense in the one-score win over the Lady Hawks with 172 yards on 23-of-34 passing. She also rushed for 32 yards on nice carries and scored a touchdown.
Kye Giddens scored McEachern’s other touchdown, rushing 5 yards to the end zone on her lone carry. De’Aysia WIlliams led the team in receiving with six catches for 40 yards.
The Lady Indians turned the offense up in their second win of the night. Kirkpatrick threw for 88 yards and connected on three passing touchdowns to Catherine Lewis, Williams and Giddens. Kirkpatrick also rushed for 38 yards and one touchdown.
McEachern will be back in action on Saturday for another doubleheader against Blessed Trinity and Calvary Day.
Allatoona 33, Harrison 0: The Lady Buccaneers shut out their county rival and moved to 2-0 overall this season.
Maci Strickland paced the offense with 87 passing yards, 35 rushing yards and three total touchdowns. Samantha Beck was Allatoona’s top receiver with three receptions for 65 yards and one touchdown.
Aoife Flynn recorded three catches for 39 yards and a touchdown, while adding 10 rushing yards and another score on the ground.
Kiki Daniels was a difference-maker on Allatoona defense with two interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown.
Allatoona will play Pope on Thursday at Kell.
North Cobb 13, Kell 0: The Lady Warriors picked up their first win of the season with the shutout victory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.