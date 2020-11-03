McEachern swept its flag football doubleheader Monday by beating Hillgrove and Kennesaw Mountain.
The Lady Indians (3-1) beat the Lady Hawks 13-6 and followed with a 19-0 shutout of the Lady Mustangs.
Amber Kirkpatrick threw touchdown passes to Keile Saylors and Autumn Kirkpatrick for a 13-0 halftime lead. Hillgrove scored early in the second half, but McEachern’s defense shut down Hillgrove the rest of the way.
Nelayah Veiga-Boyd sealed the game with a late interception.
The Lady Hawks were led by Lindsey Bell, who went 7-of-17 for 91 yards and added 54 rushing yards with a touchdown. Robyn Boyo had seven receptions for 52 yards.
In Game 2, Amber Kirkpatrick completed a touchdown pass to Autumn Kirkpatrick for an early 6-0 lead. Amber Kirkpatrick scored again on a 2-yard run before halftime to make it 12-0.
In the second half Amber Kirkpatrick threw a short touchdown pass to Demeyah Cleaves and converted the 1-point try with a pass from Amara Davila to Saylors to give the Lady Indians their final score of the game.
McEachern will travel to South Cobb on Monday for games with Wheeler and the Lady Eagles.
Hillgrove 42, Kennesaw Mountain 16: Lauren Render scored three touchdowns to lead the Lady Hawks to victory.
Render caught five passes for 79 yards and two touchdowns and added an interception that she returned for a score.
Quarterback Lindsey Bell went 13-of-20 for 148 yards, added 72 yards on the ground and accounted for four touchdowns. Robyn Boyo had 71 yards of total offense and a touchdown.
Hillgrove (3-1) will travel to South Cobb for games against Allatoona and the Lady Eagles on Nov. 12.
East Coweta 6, Osborne 0: Dechea Branham had more than 100 yards from scrimmage, but it wasn’t enough as the Lady Cardinals dropped the non-region game.
Branham ran for 67 yards and caught four passes for 34. She also had six tackles and three passes defended.
Wheeler 25, Osborne 0: Zoie Johnson had seven tackles and a pass defended, but the Lady Wildcats had two touchdowns on interception returns to put the game out of reach.
The Lady Cardinals will compete in a tournament Saturday at Grayson, with games against North Forsyth, Sequoyah, and Brookwood.
Marietta earns tie and win: The Lady Blue Devils tied Allatoona 7-7, then went on to beat South Cobb 15-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.