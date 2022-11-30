Justin McCarter had 22 points to lead Osborne to a 63-54 victory over Meadowcreek on Tuesday.
Marquis Copney finished with 12 points, Akai Fleming had 10 and Donovan Herron added nine points.
Osborne (7-2) will host Drew next Tuesday.
North Cobb 66, Allatoona 42: Evan Daniel led the way with 19 points as the Warriors earned the non-region victory.
Mekhi Sherman finished with nine points, while Damonte Pellot had eight points and 10 rebounds. Jalan Johnson had eight points, seven rebounds and six assists, and Giovanni Harris added eight points.
North Cobb (5-0) will travel to Sprayberry on Saturday.
Walton 79, South Forsyth 53: Luke Flynn had 20 points and pulled down 10 rebounds to help lead the Raiders to a non-region victory.
Leo Etah finished with 11 points and nine rebounds, while Zach Plange had 10 points and five rebounds. Ceasar Burrows added five points and six rebounds.
Walton will host South Cobb next Tuesday.
Walker 56, BEST Academy 46: Moustapha Diop had 12 points and pulled down 14 rebounds to lead the Wolverines to a win in Region 6AA play.
Noah Pederson finished with 14 points, Eric Smith had nine and Xavier Berry added eight.
Walker (3-0, 1-0) will travel to KIPP Atlanta on Friday.
North Cobb Christian 72, Mount Paran Christian 26: Christian Hernandez made five 3-pointers as part of his 17 points as the Eagles earned a Region 6AA-opening victory.
CJ Wallace had 13 points, while Albert Wilson finished with 12 points and 13 rebounds. Jacob Cruz added seven points.
North Cobb Christian (2-1) will host South Atlanta on Friday.
Buford 70, Harrison 40: Jordan Howe had 20 points for the Hoyas in their non-region matchup.
Harrison (3-1) will travel to Calhoun on Saturday.
Milton 84, Pebblebrook 79 (OT): Josh Dixon scored a game-high 37 points as the Eagles held off the Falcons in overtime.
Thomas Holmes led the way for Pebblebrook with 20 points, including 18 in the second half and overtime. Jaiun Simon finished with 19 and Craig Adams added 14, all in the second half.
The Falcons (2-3) travel to Hillgrove on Friday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Tuesday
Lassiter 68, Roswell 49: Ryan Thames had six 3s as part of her 23 points to help lead the Trojans to a Region 6AAAAAA victory.
Kenzie Wyman had 16 points and Ciara Branch added 11.
Lassiter (5-0) will travel to Blessed Trinity on Friday.
North Cobb 54, Allatoona 16: Armani Shaw led the way with 15 points as the Warriors downed their north Cobb rivals.
Taylor Albritton had 12 points and Erinne Giles added 11.
North Cobb (3-3) will travel to Sprayberry on Saturday.
South Forsyth 76, Walton 46: Graycen Ehlen had 14 points, while Lexy Harris finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Raiders.
Walton (2-2) will host Lambert on Saturday.
Paulding County 60, Marietta 54 (OT): Ariyonna Smart had 41 points as the Patriots got by the Blue Devils in overtime.
London Allen-Austin led Marietta with 26 points and 11 rebounds, while Kayla Day added 16 points.
Marietta (0-7) will travel to Campbell on Friday.
Peachtree Ridge 52, Campbell 44: Brooke Suttle had 18 points and 13 rebounds in the Spartans' non-region matchup.
Saniya Binion finished with 18 points and 13 rebounds.
Campbell (5-2) will host Marietta on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.