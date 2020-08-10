Libby McAbee pitched a complete game, allowing five hits and two runs with four strikeouts as Harrison downed Sequoyah in a non-region matchup on Saturday.
Emma Grace Walker was 2-for-4 and drove in two runs, Saylor McNearney added two hits and an RBI, and Sara Peterson added a hit and drove in two.
Harrison will host Hillgrove on Tuesday.
North Cobb 21, Wheeler 0: Kendall Minard and Maliea Morgan each had two hits and drove in three as the Lady Warriors downed its east Cobb rival.
Dehlin Lee allowed only one hit in picking up her first win of the year.
The Lady Warriors (2-0) opens Region 3AAAAAAA play when it hosts North Paulding on Tuesday.
