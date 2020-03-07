Cole Matthaidess pitched a complete game on only 77 pitches as Mount Paran Christian shutout North Cobb Christian 8-0 on Friday.
J.R. Winger was 4-for-5 with 3 RBIs, Tyler Minnick went 3-for-5 with two doubles and drove in two. Matthew Foster had three hits, Cam Collier was 2-for-5 with a double and Josh Fitzpatrick added a double.
Mount Paran (2-5, 1-1) will host Mount Zion on Saturday.
Harrison 1, Dalton 0: Bowen Mitchell and Kirby Sandefur combined to scattered seven hits while striking out eight to lead the Hoyas to a Region 6AAAAAA victory.
Harrison scored their lone run in the bottom of the sixth inning on a lead-off single by John Armstrong, a sacrifice bunt by Braxton Bullard and RBI single from Fisher Keith.
BOYS SOCCER
Saturday
Hillgrove 3, North Oconee 1: Alex Brahm scored in the second half to give the Hawks and insurance goal to help win their game at the Jekyll Island Tournament of Champions.
The first two Hillgrove goals came on own goals.
The Hawks (7-0-2) will host North Paulding on Tuesday.
Friday
Hillgrove 5, Auburn (Ala.) 1: Felipe Ferreira scored two goals to lead the Hawks to a win in the Tournament of Champions on Jekyll Island.
Hector Pulido had a goal and two assists, Quin Delamater had a goal and an assist, and Zamal Mallebranche added a goal.
Alex Brahm and Kevin Kamau each added an assist.
GIRLS SOCCER
Friday
Harrison 1, East Coweta 0: Brittany Brownlee's second-half goal was the game winner as the Lady Hoyas earned a non-region victory.
After a scoreless first half, Megan McCarey's pass from the right side bounced off a defender to Brownlee, who put it in the back of the net midway through the second period.
Sophie Dishman made three saves in goal.
Harrison (6-2-1) will travel to Parkview on Tuesday.
North Cobb Christian 3, Walker 2: Macie Rainwater provided all the offense the Lady Eagles would need as they knocked off the area-rival Lady Wolverines.
Rainwater scored the hat trick with assists from Sydney Arkoette and Sara Thornton.
BOYS LACROSSE
Friday
Pope 18, Marietta 1: Carter McCullough had five goals and two assists to lead the Greyhounds to an area victory.
Jake Urowsky had a goal and four assists. Kemper Hodges, Rigdon Green and Jimmy Dodd added two goals apiece.
Pope will host Wheeler on Friday.
Thursday
Lassiter 18, Centennial 4: Braden Erksa had five goals and an assist to help lead the Trojans to victory.
Cole Schorsch finished with four goals and two assists, while Murphy Mostellar added three goals and three assists.
GIRLS TENNIS
Friday
North Cobb 5, North Paulding 0: Miku Fawcett won 6-0, 6-2 to help the Lady Warriors open Region 3AAAAAAA play with a victory.
Emma Preston won 6-0, 6-1 and Jordyn Dignego won 6-1, 6-4 in singles.
The team of Alex Preston and Olivia Drake won 6-1, 6-1 and Emily Boughner and Carson Walker won 6-1, 6-2 in doubles.
North Cobb (3-4, 1-0) will travel to Hillgrove on Tuesday.
