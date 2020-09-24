Sam Mathews pitched a complete game, struck out 10, and went 2-for-4 at the plate to lead North Cobb to a 9-6 victory over Marietta in Region 3AAAAAAA play.
Mathews had a double and two RBIs for the Lady Warriors (9-9, 4-7).
Soleil Smith and Kristen Rainey each had three hits, while Aubrey King added two hits and and scored three times.
North Cobb will travel to region leading Pope on Thursday.
