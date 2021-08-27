Kailey Martin hit the go-ahead home run in the ninth inning to lift Pope to a 6-5 victory over Allatoona in Region 6AAAAAA play Thursday.
Kendall Frost pitched a complete game, striking out 10, and she helped herself at the plate by going 3-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs. Ellie Paley was 4-for-5 with a double and an RBI.
Pope (8-1, 3-0) will travel to Woodstock on Monday.
North Cobb 10, Marietta 2: Samantha Mathews pitched five strong innings and added a three-run home run in the Region 3AAAAAAA victory.
Kate Self went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs. Aubrey King went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI.
North Cobb (6-5, 3-3) will host Hillgrove on Tuesday.
Wheeler 13, McEachern 11: Kaylee Ross was 4-for-5 with two RBIs to help lead the Lady Wildcats to a non-region victory.
Nia Humphrey went 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs. Jordan Hartzell was 2-for-3 with three RBIs, while Jordanae Lewis and Avery Herrick each added two hits. Emily Jansen earned the win in the circle.
Wheeler (4-3) will host Walton on Wednesday.
VOLLEYBALL
Thursday
Atlanta International 3, Whitefield Academy 2: The Lady Wolfpack nearly rallied back before losing 25-18, 29-27, 19-25, 24-26, 15-5 in the non-region matchup.
Elizabeth Cella led the way with 18 kills and three aces, while Amanda King finished with seven kills and four blocks. Emory McKeeby had 28 assists and Elizabeth Soud added five aces.
The Lady Wolfpack (3-4) will host Our Lady of Mercy and Southwest Atlanta Christian on Tuesday.
Wednesday
Kennesaw Mountain 3, Harrison 0: The Lady Mustangs knocked off their Due West rivals in straight sets, winning 25-13, 25-16, 25-16.
Freshman Tess McBride made her varsity debut with three blocks.
Kennesaw Mountain will play in the Coal Mountain Classic at North Forsyth on Saturday.
