Kailey Martin went 3-for-3 with two home runs and seven RBIs against East Paulding as Pope won the first game of a split doubleheader 10-0 on Saturday.
The Lady Greyhounds also beat Parkview 4-3.
Jadyn Laneaux and Katie Ward each went 2-for-3 and Kendall Frost pitched a complete-game, striking out six in Game 1
In Game 2, Ellie Paley pitched five strong innings and allowed only three hits in the victory over Parkview. Ward went 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Frost had four strikeouts over the last two innings to earn the save.
Pope (5-1) will travel to Kennesaw Mountain on Monday.
Lassiter sweeps: Ellie Kean earned a victory and a save in the Lady Trojans sweep of a split doubleheader.
Kean pitched six innings, gave up four hits and struck out 14 in a 4-1 win over Lowndes and then pitched 2 ⅔ innings and struck out seven in a 5-1 win over East Forsyth.
Maddie Hobby and Brooke Sims each had multiple hits in Game 2.
Lassiter (8-0) will face Allatoona on Tuesday.
North Cobb 6, Cartersville 3: Rileigh Queen drove in three to help lead the Lady Warriors to a non-region victory.
Aubrey King was 2-for-2 and Samantha Mathews struck out six to earn her fourth victory of the season.
North Cobb (5-3) will host Harrison on Monday.
Campbell 6, Lovett 5: Kaya Klein pitched a complete game and struck out five to lead the Lady Spartans to a non-region victory.
Mackenzie Nicholson was 2-for-4 with two RBIs, Payton Nicholson went 2-for-3 with an RBI and Mia Leverone finished 2-for-4 with an RBI.
Campbell (5-2) will host Pebblebrook on Tuesday.
VOLLEYBALL
Friday
Whitefield splits tri-match: Mary Chris Cella had 18 assists and six aces to help lead the Lady Wolfpack beat Notre Dame Academy 2-0, before falling to Kings Academy 2-1.
Amanda King finished with seven kills and Elise Duncanson added three blocks.
Saturday
Lady Wolfpack split: Whitefield dropped games to Dominion Christian 25-27, 23-25, before coming back and beating August Prep 18-25, 25-19, 15-12.
Elizabeth Cella had 15 kills and nine aces, Emory McKeeby had 18 assists and Mary Chris Cella added six assists.
