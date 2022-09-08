Kailey Martin had two hits, including a home run, and drove in four as Pope defeated Marist 13-2 on Wednesday.
Natalie Klingler drove in three, Ellie Paley added two RBIs and Kendall Frost earned the win striking out five.
The Lady Greyhounds (14-1) were set to travel to River Ridge on Thursday.
Kell 8, North Cobb 7: The Lady Longhorns scored three runs in the top of the seventh and then held on for the victory over their county rival.
Kell led 8-4 heading to the bottom of the seventh. North Cobb answered with three runs, but Brooke Beam was able to get the game-ending strikeout with the bases loaded.
Brooke Smith had a two-run homer and Beam was 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
The Lady Longhorns (9-6) will travel to Campbell on Monday.
VOLLEYBALL
Wednesday
Hillgrove 3, Marietta 0: Nephthys Re led the way for the Lady Hawks with five kills, eight digs, 13 assists, an ace and three blocks as they defeated their Region 3AAAAAAA opponent.
Hillgrove won the match 25-12, 25-9, 25-11.
McKenna Spilotros finished with 10 kills, 11 digs and an ace, while Kellan Flynn contributed with 15 digs, nine aces and three assists.
Hillgrove (8-7, 3-0) will face Westminster on Saturday.
