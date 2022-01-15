Avery Marshall scored 25 points including hitting a 3-pointer to send the game to overtime as Harrison defeated North Cobb 77-65 in double overtime on Friday.
Jordan Howe led the Hoyas with 25 points and Zach Cepress added 10.
Harrison (6-10) will host Roswell on Saturday.
Pope 84, Kennesaw Mountain 59: Trey Kaiser had 26 points and Cam Bleshoy finished with 22 as the Greyhounds rolled to a Region 6AAAAAA victory.
The win runs Pope’s winning streak to five games.
The Greyhounds (12-5, 5-3) will travel to Osborne on Tuesday.
Allatoona 68, Lassiter 41: Cayden Charles led four players in double figures with 14 and added six rebounds to help the Bucs earn a Region 6AAAAAA victory.
Landen Pitts had 12 points, Blake McAlister had 11 and Cole Smith made three 3s as part of his 11 points. Devon Zajac added seven rebounds and eight assists.
Allatoona (9-7, 4-4) will host Kell on Tuesday.
North Cobb Christian 68, Darlington 65: The Eagles made 11 3-pointers and posted a big Region 7A victory in a matchup of two top 10 teams.
North Cobb Christian helped seal the win by going 10-for-10 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter.
Albert Wilson led the way with 19 points and eight rebounds. Josh Dixon finished with 16 points, Jake Hewitt had 14 and CJ Wallace added 12 points and five assists.
North Cobb Christian (9-5, 2-1) will travel to Furtah Prep on Saturday.
Walker 80, Mount Paran Christian 48: Ricky McKenzie had 28 points and seven rebounds to help lead the Wolverines to a Region 7A victory over their archrivals.
CJ Brown had 22 points and eight rebounds, Noah Pederson scored nine points and DJ Dennis added eight.
Walker (12-3, 3-0) will face Riverwood at Holy Innocents on Monday.
Mount Bethel Christian 74, Weber 64: Jackson Bell had 23 points and James White finished with 21 as the Eagles earned a Region 6A victory.
Drew Mickler had 12 points on four 3-pointers, Zach Rodene had seven points and Mitch Ross added seven points and five rebounds.
Mount Bethel (6-7, 5-3) will travel to Pinecrest Academy on Saturday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Marietta 59, Walton 51: Chloe Sterling scored 25 points and the Lady Blue Devils held off a Lady Raiders fourth-quarter rally to post a Region 3AAAAAAA victory.
Walton, behind Lexy Harris’ 30 points and 17 rebounds, trailed by 13 heading to the fourth quarter and got as close as six before Marietta put the game away.
Kayla Day had 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Lady Blue Devils. Loren Nelson finished with seven points and Makaya Harris finished with six points and six rebounds.
Liz Williams added six points for the Lady Raiders.
Marietta (7-9, 2-0) will travel to Hillgrove on Tuesday, while Walton (5-12, 0-2) will travel to North Cobb.
Campbell 69, East Coweta 59: Nia Bozeman led three players in double figures with 17 points and five rebounds to help lead the Lady Spartans to a Region 2AAAAAAA victory.
Tai Harvey finished with 13 points, while Laila Battle had 12 points, five rebounds, five assists and six steals. Jaida Fitzgerald had nine points and nine boards, and Cheyenne Clark added eight points.
Campbell (12-6, 2-0) will travel to Pebblebrook on Tuesday.
Mount Paran Christian 70, Christian Heritage 11: Jessica Fields had 20 points to help lead the Lady Eagles to a lopsided Region 7A victory.
Jacalyn Myrthis had 11 points, Kitali Youmans finished with nine and Kaylynn Kirklen added eight.
Mount Paran (12-3, 3-0) will face Woodward Academy at Chapel Hill on Saturday.
Pope 64, Kennesaw Mountain 11: Katie Ward had 23 points to lead the Lady Greyhounds to a Region 6AAAAAA victory.
Pope (7-9, 4-4) will travel to Osborne on Tuesday.
Darlington 53, North Cobb Christian 50: Lauren Towns had 19 points and Brooke Moore added 18, but the Lady Eagles fell short in the Region 7A road game.
Gaby LoPresti finished with eight points.
North Cobb Christian (7-7, 0-1) will travel to Mount Paran Christian on Tuesday.
Allatoona 46, Lassiter 45: Malia Loadwick had eight points to lead the Lady Trojans, but they fell in the Region 6AAAAAA game.
Kate Squires pulled down 10 rebounds.
Lassiter (7-6, 5-3) will travel to South Cobb on Tuesday.
