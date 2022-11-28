Peyton Marshall led three Kell players in double figures as the Longhorns earned a 74-72 victory over Pebblebrook in the Holiday HoopsGiving Tournament at Shiloh High School on Saturday.
Marshall finished the game with 22 points and 11 rebounds. Cannon Richards had 15 points and nine rebounds and CJ Brown added 15 points, four rebounds and four assists.
Jaiun Simon led the Falcons with 17 points, while Jase McCollough and Thomas Holmes each had 12.
Kell (3-0) will face McEachern in the Tournament of Champions event at Wheeler High School on Saturday. Pebblebrook (2-2) will host Milton on Tuesday.
Wheeler 75, Grovetown 65: Arrinten Page had 26 points, five rebounds and five blocks to lead the Wildcats to a victory over the Warriors.
The win came in a rematch of last year’s Class AAAAAA state quarterfinal game, one Grovetown won on its way to the state championship.
Isaiah Collier had 23 points, eight assists and seven rebounds and Jelani Hamilton finished with 16 points. Malik Ferguerson led the Warriors with 26 points.
Wheeler (3-0) will take on Kimball (Texas) in the Tournament of Champions showcase on Saturday.
North Cobb 62, Pope 53: The Warriors remained perfect early in the schedule with a victory over their east Cobb rivals.
Damonte Pellot led the way with 16 points and nine rebounds. Mekhi Sherman finished with 13 points, Terrell Reeves had 12 points and seven boards while Evan Daniel and Jalan Johnson each added nine points.
North Cobb (4-0) will travel to Allatoona on Tuesday.
Mount Bethel Christian 65, North Forsyth 50: Jackson Bell had a game-high 17 points to help lead the Eagles to a victory in the championship game of the Raider Classic Thanksgiving Tournament.
Mo Diao finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds, Zach Rodene had 12 points, James White had 11 points, six rebounds and five assists and Will Kuimjian added seven points and five boards.
Mount Bethel (5-0) will travel to Galloway on Friday.
Creekside 77, North Cobb Christian 70: Al Wilson had 25 points and seven rebounds as the Eagles fell to their Class AAAAAA opponent.
Christian Hernandez had 12 points, CJ Wallace finished with 11 points and seven assists, Turner Davis had eight points and Sam Ayegunle added six points and five rebounds.
North Cobb Christian (1-1) will host Mount Paran Christian to open Region 6AA play on Tuesday.
Friday
Kell 67, Greenforest 63 (2OT): Peyton Marshall had 19 points and 11 rebounds as the Longhorns earned the non-region victory in the Holiday HoopsGiving Tournament at Shiloh High School.
Cannon Richards had 16 points and seven rebounds and CJ Brown added 14 points and five rebounds.
Gonzaga (DC) 73, Pebblebrook 63: The Falcons made a second-half rally but couldn’t catch the out-of-town visitors from Washington D.C. in the Holiday HoopsGiving Tournament at Shiloh High School.
Jaiun Simon led Pebblebrook with 22 points and six rebounds.
Osborne 61, Dacula 59: Christian Gary led the Cardinals with 13 points as they earned the victory in a non-region matchup.
Osborne (6-2) will travel to Meadowcreek on Tuesday.
Wednesday
Campbell 55, Lowndes 45: Isaiah Stone had 15 points, nine rebounds and five assists as the Spartans won their third game in a row.
David Clark finished with 14 points, nine rebounds and five assists. Fe’Royre High had 13 points,
Campbell (3-1) will host Marietta on Friday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Saturday
White County 67, North Cobb Christian 56: Brooke Moore had 18 points and six rebounds, while Gaby LoPresti added 15 as the Eagles faced the non-region opponent.
Selena Wilson added a career-high 14 points.
North Cobb Christian (1-3) will host Mount Paran on Tuesday.
Friday
Campbell 57, Union Grove 42: Brooke Suttler had 20 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and six steals as the Spartans earned the non-region victory.
Tai Harvey finished with 13 points and eight rebounds, Marlie Battle had 12 points, and Saniya Binion added seven points and eight rebounds.
Campbell (5-1) will host Peachtree Ridge on Tuesday.
Hoover (Alabama) 62, Kell 47: Crystal Henderson finished with 29 points, six rebounds and four assists, but the Longhorns fell to their out-of-state opponent in the Hoops for Hunger event at Eagles Landing.
Kell defeated Griffin in its second matchup, and Henderson was voted MVP of the tournament.
The Longhorns (3-1) will travel to McEachern on Tuesday.
