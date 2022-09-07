McKaela Walker pitched a no-hitter and struck out 19 batters as Marietta defeated Johns Creek 3-1 in non-region play Tuesday.
Walker, who recorded all but two of the game's 21 outs by strikeout, also was 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs.
Marlie Quammie added a solo home run, while Andrea Linares finished 2-for-2.
The Lady Blue Devils (5-4) will travel to North Paulding on Thursday.
Kell 10, Greater Atlanta Christian 0 (5 inn.): Brooke Beam threw her second no-hitter of the year and struck out seven as the Lady Longhorns won the Region 6AAAAA matchup.
Beam also doubled and added an RBI.
Cassidy Dicus went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs, while Julia Morici and Quinn Overby each had a hit and drove in two. Kate Halfon and Alex Wesley each added a hit and scored twice.
Kell (8-6, 4-2) was set to travel to North Cobb on Wednesday.
Sprayberry 12, Roswell 1: Jordan Simpson went 3-for-5 with a homer and three RBIs as the Lady Yellow Jackets rolled to a Region 7AAAAAA victory.
Madison Moody had two hits and two RBIs, while Graci Pederson pitched five strong innings to earn the victory.
Sprayberry (10-7, 2-3) travels to Alpharetta on Thursday.
