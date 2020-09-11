Marietta scored four runs in the seventh inning to post a 7-6 come-from-behind victory over Hillgrove on Thursday in Region 3AAAAAAA play.
Down 6-4, Marietta loaded the bases with two out when Patty Ann Frierson came to bat. Frierson’s ball was misplayed in the field, and the error allowed all three baserunners to score.
Zoe Adams had a triple and an RBI, MiKayla Duke had a triple and McKaela Walker added a hit and two RBIs.
Walker also pitched a complete game, allowing three earned runs and striking out four to earn the win.
Marietta (7-9, 4-4) will host North Paulding on Tuesday.
Harrison 15, North Paulding 6: Emma Grace Walker went 2-for-3 with a three-run home run and four RBIs as the Lady Hoyas won the Region 3AAAAAAA matchup.
Katie Beth Ullmer was 3-for-3 with a double and five RBIs, and Grier Bruce added a two-run home run.
Harrison (13-2, 9-0) will travel to North Cobb on Tuesday.
North Cobb 9, Walton 7: The Lady Warriors used a 13-hit attack to win the Region 3AAAAAAA contest.
Bailey Brumley, Lauren Byrd, Aubrey King and Mackenzie Mathews each had multiple hits. Sam Mathews struck out five and went the distance to earn the victory for North Cobb (7-5, 3-4).
Pope 5, Lassiter 4: Kaitlyn Wells and Bailey Chapin each hit home runs to help lift the Lady Greyhounds past their Region 6AAAAAA rivals.
Wells finished the night 2-for-3 with two RBIs, Chapin also drove in two, Peyton McCormack had a double and an RBI and Jadyn Laneaux added a double.
Kendall Frost pitched 4 1/3 innings, allowing two hits to earn the win for Pope (11-3, 6-0).
Sprayberry 15, South Cobb 0: Dani Simpson hit her first career home run and finished 2-for-3 with four RBIs as the Lady Yellow Jackets earned the Region 6AAAAAA victory.
Audrey Johnson had a home run and drove in two, while Graceyn Powell pitched two innings to earn the win.
Sprayberry (5-11, 2-3) will travel to Cambridge on Monday.
