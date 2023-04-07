James Lowe and Brooks Gresehover combined to throw a four-hit shutout as Marietta downed Wheeler 4-0 in non-region play Thursday.
Lowe pitched five innings, scattered the four hits and struck out four to earn the win. Gresehover pitched two hitless innings and struck out three.
Alex Whiteside went 2-for-3 and drove in two, and Karsten Leibel added a double.
Marietta (13-11, 4-2) will host McEachern in a doubleheader on Saturday, weather permitting.
Pope 5, Walton 2: Logan Rapp homered and Kent Schmidt was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI as the Greyhounds won the second game of their split doubleheader.
Eli Overstreet doubled and Jack Myers pitched two innings to earn the win. Dawson Jones added three no-hit innings on the mound.
Pope (19-5) will host Johns Creek for a doubleheader on Monday.
River Ridge 10, Pope 5: Logan Rapp doubled with an RBI and Griffin Tamucci also hit a two-bagger in the Greyhounds non-region matchup.
Kent Schmidt, Andrew Nelms and Carson Kerce all drove in a run.
Saturday
Hillgrove 11, Marietta 1: Carson Vick had two hits and an RBI to help lead the Hawks to a Region 3AAAAAAA victory.
Tanner Greenwald and Daniel Parker each had a hit and drove in two.
Lorenzo Atwell threw a complete game two-hitter and struck out five to earn the win.
Hillgrove (14-8, 7-2) will host North Paulding on Friday.
