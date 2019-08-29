McKaela Walker pitched a complete game and struck out 18 as Marietta defeated North Cobb 6-4 on Thursday.
Walker allowed only one earned run and picked up the 100th strikeout of her career in the process.
Zoe Adams and McKenzie Walker each went 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI. Patty Ann Frierson, Katherin Sundvik and Mikayla Duke each added two hits.
Kendall Minard had two hits for North Cobb.
The Lady Blue Devils (8-4, 3-3 Region 3AAAAAAA) will travel to Kennesaw Mountain on Tuesday.
Kennesaw Mountain 9, Hillgrove 2: The Lady Mustangs used a six-run second inning to pull away from the Lady Hawks in Region 3AAAAAAA play.
Jaydn Nathan was 2-for-3 with an RBI, Jaden Griffin had a hit and drove in two, Hannah Glass had a double and an RBI and Grace Anne Williams added a hit and an RBI.
Makayla Stephens pitched a complete game and allowed five hits to earn the win.
Kennesaw Mountain (9-2, 6-0) will host Marietta on Tuesday.
Late Wednesday
Kennesaw Mountain 2, North Paulding 1: Jaden Griffin's two-out, two-run, bases-loaded single in the fifth inning was the difference as the Lady Mustangs pulled out the Region 3AAAAAAA win.
Griffin finished the night 2-for-3 with the two RBIs. Allie Guinness and Hannah Glass each added a hit.
Makayla Stephens pitched a complete game, allowed three hits and struck out two.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.