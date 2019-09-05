Marietta moved to 9-5 on the season, defeating South Cobb 8-0 in five innings on Wednesday.
The Lady Blue Devils scored two runs in the first, five in the third, and added one in fifth.
McKaela Walker led the way at the plate and on the mound. She went 3-for-3, including an inside the park home run, with five RBIs. In the circle, she worked all five innings, allowing two hits and striking out 12.
Zoe Adams went 2-for-3 with two runs scored and Talia Thomas and Rebeckah Bradbury each went 1-for-2.
Marietta hosts McEachern today.
North Cobb 13, McEachern 1 (3 inn.): Kennedy Kirkland hit a home run and drove in two to help lead the Lady Warriors to a Region 3AAAAAAA victory.
Kendall Minard and Syndee Wendel each went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs. Katheryn Bywaters added a double and an RBI.
Wendel earned the win, pitching three innings and striking out five.
North Cobb travels to Kennesaw Mountain today.
Volleyball
Lassiter sweeps Woodstock: The Lady Trojans defeated the Lady Wolverines in three sets 25-9, 25-10, 25-15 to move to 12-2 on the season and 2-1 in region play.
Christina Talerico had 10 kills and Rebecca Watkins recorded five kills, five digs, and 26 assists.
Camille McCraw had 11 digs and added two aces.
Whitefield sweeps King’s Ridge: The Lady Wolfpack won 25-17, 25-20, 25-20.
Caroline Cykoski had seven kills. Caroline Schmitt had two blocks.
Rylie Keeble and Annie Hamilton added 10 and six aces respectively.
Whitefield will play next Tuesday at Walker.
