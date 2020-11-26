The Marietta girls basketball team defeated Hiram 60-49 in the championship game to win the inaugural Marietta Girls Thanksgiving Tournament on Wednesday.
The Lady Blue Devils (3-1) completed the tournament sweep, beginning with wins over KIPP Atlanta and South Cobb.
Chloe Sterling completed a tournament MVP performance with 21 points, four rebounds, four assists and two steals in the championship game.
Lauren Walker had 19 points, 10 rebounds, five steals and three assists. Loren Nelson finished with five points and seven rebounds, and Kayla Day added six points and seven steals.
Marietta will return to the court Tuesday when it hosts McEachern.
