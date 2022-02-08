Carolina Hanson won 6-0, 6-0 to help lead the Marietta girls tennis team to a 5-0 victory over East Paulding on Monday.

Isabel Linares (6-0, 6-2) and Nicole Ramirez (6-2, 6-4) also won singles matches.

The teams of Lizzie Kelley and Lauren Poston, along with Elizabeth Matthews and Kate Corr, both swept their opponents 6-0, 6-0.

BOYS TENNIS

Monday

North Cobb 3, Lassiter 2: Tyler Goldfine and Raeden Selee won singles matches to help the Warriors to a come-from-behind victory over the Trojans.

Goldfine won 3-6, 6-3, 6-0, while Selee needed only two sets to win 6-3, 7-6.

Peyton Stack provided the other victory with a 6-0, 6-1 win.

