Chloe Sterling scored 23 points to help lead Marietta to a 56-47 victory over Harrison on Tuesday and claim the Lady Blue Devils first region championship in 12 years.
Lauren Walker finished with 16 points and 12 rebounds.
Alisha Foster led Harrison with 17 points, while Emily Acampora and Anna Gernatt each had nine.
Marietta (16-5, 9-1) has completed its regular season, while Harrison (7-13, 5-4) will host Hillgrove on Friday.
Kell 55, Kennesaw Mountain 41: Crystal Henderson had 22 points, six assists and six steals to lead the Lady Longhorns to a Region 6AAAAAA victory.
Sylvia Kahoro finished with 11 points, Jada Green had eight points and five rebounds, and Amaya Moss added seven points and 15 rebounds.
Kell (21-3, 14-1) will return to action in the Region 6AAAAAA tournament.
Hillgrove 64, Walton 57: Tomisin Adenupe set a new career high with 30 points, but the Lady Raiders fell in the Region 3AAAAAAA game.
Liz Williams finished with 10 points.
Walton (8-14, 2-8) has completed its season.
Darlington 41, Walker 25: Grace Koutouzis scored 14 points, but the Lady Wolverines fell in the Region 7A contest.
Mattie Garrett finished with eight points.
Walker (10-10, 0-8) completed its season.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Walton 63, Walton 46: Dylan Pumpian scored 22 points to help lead the Raiders to a victory Region 3AAAAAAA victory on Tuesday.
Luka Avaliani finished with 14 points and Landon Hong added 12 points including connecting on 8 of 8 free throws down the stretch.
The Raiders (18-5, 6-3) will host Marietta on Saturday.
South Cobb 80, Sprayberry 37: Daquan Riggins scored 17 points to help lead the Eagles to a Region 6AAAAAA victory.
Robert Dix finished with 16 points and Jermaine Fahie had 15.
South Cobb (14-10, 12-3) will return to the court in the Region 6AAAAAA tournament.
Mount Bethel 61, Fellowship 57: James White scored 21 points to help lead the Eagles to a Region 6A victory.
Alex Langford finished with 14 points and Jacob Barnes added 13.
Mount Bethel (5-9, 5-7) will host Pinecrest on Wednesday.
Darlington 53, Walker 45: C.J Browns and D.J. Dennis each had 14 points, but the Wolverines dropped the Region 7A matchup.
Omari Daniel added eight points in the loss.
Walker (12-7, 3-4) will host Christian Heritage on Friday.
Christian Heritage 75, North Cobb Christian 48: Jack Hewitt had 16 points and 10 rebounds, but the Eagles dropped the Region 7A contest.
Tre Chatman finished with 10 points and five rebounds, while C.J. Wallace added 10 points.
North Cobb Christian (10-10, 3-6) will travel to Walker on Tuesday.
BOYS SOCCER
Hillgrove 7, Etowah 0: James Wilson and Quin Delamater each scored two goals to help lead the Hawks to a non-region victory.
Caleb Johnson, Ehi Aimiuwu and Nick Giraldo each added goals. Wilson, Giraldo, Alex Brahm, Aidan Boyle and Jaden Monis each had assists.
Luis Pulido and Mx Isban combined for the shutout in goal.
Hillgrove (3-0) will travel to McEachern on Friday.
Marietta 3, McEachern 1: Kevin and Bryan Ramos each had goals as the Blue Devils won the non-region match.
Akinni James had a goal and Julian Balcazar added an assist.
Marietta (2-0) will host Lithia Springs on Friday.
Lassiter 3, Roswell 0: Nabil Hamrang Gordie Finnegand and Sam Hill all scored goals to lead the Trojans past their former region rival.
Henok Awoke, Colin Nedblake, and Rom Or each added assists. James Spurlin earned the shutout in goal.
Lassiter (3-1) will travel to River Ridge on Friday.
GIRLS TENNIS
North Cobb 4, Kennesaw Mountain 1: Mana Fawcett and the doubles team of Alex Preston and Emily Boughner won their matches 6-1, 6-0 to help lead the Lady Warriors to a non-region victory.
Olivia Drake won her match 6-3, 6-2, and the team of Karan Graham and Jordyn Zignego won 6-2, 6-4.
North Cobb (4-1) will host Wheeler on Friday.
