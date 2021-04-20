The Marietta boys golf team shot a team total of 311 to win the Area 2AAAAAAA golf tournament at Summit Chase Country Club in Snellville on Monday.
The Blue Devils had three players -- Grant Phillips (76), William Smart (76) and Nathan Montegue (78) -- shoot in the 70s to post a six-shot victory over Harrison (317).
The Hoyas also had three players -- Will Perkins (78), Matthew Render (79) and John Huffman (79) -- break 80. The second place finish secures the Harrison boys 28th straight trip to the state tournament.
Walton and Brookwood tied for third at 328, followed by North Paulding (341), Parkview (345), North Cobb (347), Hillgrove (365) and Grayson (366)
The Raiders’ Matthew Geisler earned medalist honors by shooting an even par 72. He was followed by North Cobb’s Cooper Tendick (74) and Brookwood’s Will Ranieri (75). Phillips and Smart tied for fourth. Hillgrove’s Cole Hayes (77) tied for sixth, while Perkins and Montegue tied for ninth. Render and Huffman tied for 10th.
GIRLS GOLF
WALTON WINS AREA: The Lady Raiders won the girls Area 2AAAAAAA golf tournament by 51 strokes with a team score of 242.
They were led by Saanvi Venkatesh, who took home individual medalist honors, with a 79. Tatum Thompson shot 81, Mckensey Kaseta 82 and Kat Euston 85.
Walton was so dominant that Thompson, Kaseta and Euston finished second, third and fourth, respectively. It was their first area tournament victory since the 2014 season.
Walton will now compete in the state tournament for the 13th year in a row.
Harrison extended its streak of state tournament appearances to 23 with a second place finish at 293. Dana Melby led the Lady Hoyas with a 93, Haven Blank shot 96 and Abi Roy carded 104.
North Paulding (297) and Brookwood (299) finished third and fourth, respectively.
BOYS TENNIS
Mount Paran Christian 3, Mount Bethel Christian 0: Dillion Santana and Ben Moultrie each won matches 6-0, 6-0 to help the Eagles to an opening-round victory in the Class A Private state playoffs.
The doubles team of Hudson jervey and Angelo Touma won 6-1, 6-0.
The Eagles will host Holy Innocents on Thursday in Round 2.
GIRLS TENNIS
Mount Paran Christian 3, Mount Pisgah Christian 1: Emma Brogan won her match 6-0, 6-0 to help lead the Lady Eagles to a victory in the opening round of the Class A Private state tournament.
Emma Bethel won 6-4, 6-1 and the doubles team of Abbie Lee and Caroline Pulley needed three sets to win the third point, winning 3-6, 6-2, 6-4.
Mount Paran’s second round match is still to be determined.
