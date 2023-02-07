Shane Roach and Kevin Rivera scored goals to help the Marietta boys soccer team get its first win of the season with a 2-1 victory over Houston County on Monday.
Brandon Vizcarra and Gabriel Sampaio each had assists and Sean Roach made two saves.
The Blue Devils (1-1) will host Wheeler on Friday
BOYS TENNIS
Monday
Campbell 3, Wheeler 2: Trivi Arasavelli won 6-1, 6-0 to help lead the Spartans past the Wildcats.
Noah Mallon won 6-3, 6-2, while the doubles team of Kyle Blanchet and Mason Herrmann needed three sets to earn the 2-6, 6-2, 10-5 victory.
Campbell will host Hillgrove on Tuesday.
Friday
North Cobb 3, Hillgrove 2: Tyler Goldfine won 6-3, 6-0 to help the Warriors earn the non-region victory.
The doubles teams closed out the win as the team of Zeke Cotton and Carson Odam won 6-3, 6-2, while Justin Shoats and Matthias Lamps won 2-6, 6-2, 10-8.
GIRLS TENNIS
Pope 3, Kennesaw Mountain 2: The Greyhounds got singles wins from Lauryn Swatski and Camille Forbes to help post the victory over the Mustangs.
The doubles team of Sydney Annis and Amy Kokan earned the final point.
Pope was set to travel to River Ridge on Tuesday.
