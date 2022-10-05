Gabbi Leftwich had three hits including a home run and drove in three to lead Sprayberry to a key 6-5 victory over Roswell in Region 7AAAAAA play on Tuesday.
The win moves the Lady Yellow Jackets into solo third place with two region games to play.
Graci Pederson and Jordan Simpson each had multiple hits. Leftwich pitched a complete game, five-hitter, allowing three earned runs.
The Lady Yellow Jackets (15-12, 5-5) travels to Pope on Thursday.
North Cobb 8, Walton 0: Leah Byrd pitched a no-hitter to lead the Lady Warriors to a Region 5AAAAAAA victory.
Soleil Smith and Mackenzie Mathews each had multiple-hit games.
North Cobb (10-5, 8-4) will host Kennesaw Mountain on Thursday.
Pope 9, Blessed Trinity 1: Kendall Frost threw a complete game and struck out 12 to help lead the Lady Greyhounds to the Region 7AAAAAA victory.
Jady Laneaux and Sam Tener each had three hits while Natalie Klingler and Addi Trotter each had two.
Pope (24-1, 10-1) will host Sprayberry on Thursday.
