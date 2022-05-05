Lassiter advanced to the Class AAAAAA state quarterfinals with a 6-2 victory over Richmond Hill in Game 3 of their second-round series on Wednesday.

The Trojans will travel to South Paulding for the third round, which begins with a doubleheader on Monday.

Mount Paran Christian 2-5, Tattnall Square 1-1: The Eagles swept their second-round series to take another step toward defending their Class A Private state title.

Mount Paran will travel to St. Anne-Pacelli for a state quarterfinal series beginning on Tuesday.

North Cobb Christian 5-12, First Presbyterian 8-1: The Eagles split the first two games of their Class A Private second-round series.

North Cobb Christian will travel to First Presbyterian for Game 3 on Thursday. The winner will advance to the state quarterfinals to play Prince Avenue Christian.

