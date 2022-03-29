Nick Newton’s walk-off home run in the bottom of the eighth inning lifted Lassiter to a 2-1 victory over Kell on Monday.
Reece Robertson pitched six innings of one-run ball while striking out 10. Hayden Sottile pitched the final two innings to earn the win.
The Lassiter duo matched Kell's Nick Dawkins, who pitched seven innings, scattering four hits and striking out eight.
Lassiter (14-6, 5-4 Region 6AAAAAA) traveled to South Cobb on Tuesday, while Kell (13-6, 6-3) will host Osborne on Wednesday.
Wheeler 6, Sprayberry 5: Drew Marshall’s three-run walk-off single lifted the Wildcats to the Region 6AAAAAA victory.
Tate Alston pitched a complete game to earn the win.
Wheeler (6-12, 4-5) will travel to Kennesaw Mountain on Wednesday.
Allatoona 9, Buckeye Valley (Ohio) 5: Paul Cruz was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs to help lead the Buccaneers to the non-region victory.
Brody Bearden pitched two innings of one-hit ball to pick up the win.
Allatoona (19-0) will travel to Sprayberry on Wednesday.
Pope 12, Kennesaw Mountain 9: Cody McGill was 2-for-5 with a double and drove in five to help the Greyhounds earn the Region 6AAAAAA victory.
It was their seventh straight victory.
Carson Kerce was 3-for-5 with an RBI, Nick Jones went 2-for-4 with a double, Trey Kaiser and Heath Owen were both 2-for-5 and Caid Heflin added a hit and drove in two.
Tyler Urowsky pitched three innings of perfect relief to earn the win.
Pope (15-6, 8-1) will travel to Allatoona on Thursday.
Saturday
Mount Paran sweeps weekend: The Eagles won three games in the Ooltewah High School tournament in Chattanooga, Tennessee, last weekend.
Mount Paran defeated Ooltewah 12-4, Lincoln County 16-4 and Bradley Central 17-5.
The Eagles (19-2) traveled to Darlington on Tuesday.
BOYS SOCCER
Monday
Walker 2, Mount Paran Christian 0: Louie Coke and Tanner Staus scored goals to lift the Wolverines to the Region 7A victory.
Walker (10-2-1, 4-0) hosted Whitefield Academy on Tuesday.
GIRLS SOCCER
Monday
Mount Paran Christian 6, Walker 1: Sarah Schwartz scored five goals and had an assist to lead the Lady Eagles to the Region 7A victory.
The victory secured Mount Paran the region championship and a No. 1 seed for the state playoffs, which begin April 12. Walker will be the No. 3 seed.
Alexis Shafter had a goal and three assists. Abi Hrinsin added an assist.
Sophie Lopez scored the lone goal for Walker, assisted by Sara Thornton.
Mount Paran (10-2, 4-0) traveled to Dalton on Tuesday, while Walker (4-8, 2-2) hosted Whitefield Academy.
BOYS TENNIS
Monday
Wheeler 3, Kell 2: Swarat Kulkarni won 6-0, 6-0 to help lead the Wildcats to the Region 6AAAAAA victory.
Kile Ha won 6-0, 6-4, while the doubles team of Phillip Phanhthourath and Noah Sheikh came out on top 6-0, 6-1.
