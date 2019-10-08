Lassiter outlasted Cherokee in a marathon five-set match (27-25, 24-26, 25-7, 21-25, 15-7) to earn a spot in the Class AAAAAAA volleyball state playoffs.
Lassiter (27-6) will face Walton today at Roswell for seeing purposes.
Lassiter got out in front 5-1 in the decisive set and made it stick, thanks largely to strong net play by Claire Parsons and Kate Kudlac.
Parsons was the leader in kills with 11. Rebecca Watkins provided 10 kills along with 18 assists, Kudlac chipped in with nine kills and Christina Talerico added seven kills.
Camille McCraw led defensively with 28 digs, and Kudlac had 17. Katie Bochniak added 17 assists.
Claire Parsons and Kate Cudlac had some key blocks.
Softball
Pope 14-19, Douglas County 0-0: Pope needed a combined seven innings to sweep Douglas County in the first round of the Class AAAAAA state tournament.
Zoe Laneaux hit three home runs in the series for a total of eight RBIs. Bailey Chapin also had three home runs for the series along with a triple. She also had a combined nine RBIs with five of them coming in the second game. Kate East was 3-for-5 with an RBI.
Hallie Adams was 3-for-5 with a double and two RBIs. On the circle, Adams was an error shy of a perfect game in Game 1. In Game 2, she threw a combined no-hitter with Morgan Herman.
In the 16 outs that Adams recorded during both games, 15 were strikeouts.
Pope will host Houston County in the second round on a date to be determined.
Kell 7-6, Arabia Mountain 1-3: Mia DeAngelis led the Lady Longhorns to a doubleheader sweep and into the Round of 16 of the Class AAAAAA state playoffs.
Deangelis pitched a no-hitter in Game 1, pitched a second complete game in Game 2 and helped herself out at the plate with a pair of doubles and an RBI.
Kell (15-17) will face the winner of Starr's Mill and Thomas County Central for a trip to Columbus.
In Game 1, Brooke Smith had a double with two RBIs, while Jodi Inglis and Cassidy Dicus each had a hit and drove in two.
Savannah Markt added a 2-for-3, two RBI effort in Game 2.
DeAngelis combined to strike out 21 batters over the course of the doubleheader.
Sprayberry 9-2, Dacula 1-13: The Lady Yellow Jackets ended up slitting with Dacula on the road and will play the deciding game of the series today today.
In the opening game, Audrey Johnson was 2-for-4 with two doubles, four RBIs and two runs scored. Tori Mitchum added a home run and two RBIs, and Dani Sharum was 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs.
