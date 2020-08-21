Rebecca Watkins had 19 kills to help lead Lassiter to a four-set win over Creekview in a non-region match Thursday.
The Lady Trojans rallied from a first-set loss to win 21-25, 25-21, 25-17, 25-13.
Kate Kudlac had 12 kills, two blocks and two aces, Katie Bochniak finished with three kills and 34 assists, Ell Fiorelli had 11 digs and three aces and Camille McCraw added 12 digs and two aces. Watkins also added eight digs and three aces.
Lassiter (2-0) will travel to West Forsyth on Tuesday.
Mount Paran Christian 2, Greater Atlanta Christian 0: The Lady Eagles swept its non-area opponent 25-19, 25-21.
Kara Dunn finished with three kills, four blocks and 10 digs. Mary Lush had eight digs and two aces, while Paige Armstrong added 17 assists.
Mount Paran will host Pace Academy and Allatoona on Thursday.
