Lassiter swept Forsyth Central in three games on Tuesday.
The Lady Trojans won the match 25-6, 25-10, 25-11.
Katie Bochniak led the way with three kills, six digs, 18 assists and three aces.
Camille McCraw finished with 12 digs and five assists, Lauren McCabe had five kills, Kate Kudlac finished with five kills and two blocks, and Rebecca Watkins added seven kills, five digs and four aces.
The Lady Trojans (1-0) will travel to Creekview on Thursday.
Softball
Tuesday
Sprayberry 20 South Cobb 0: Dani Sharum and Audrey Johnson each went 2-for-2 and drove in two as the Lady Yellow Jackets knocked off its Region 6AAAAAA rival to earn their first win of the season.
Riley Smith went 2-for-3 and scored three runs.
Graceyn Powell pitched two shutout innings.
Sprayberry (1-5) will host Wesleyan on Wednesday.
