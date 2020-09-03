Lassiter swept a tri-match with east Cobb rivals Kell and Sprayberry on Wednesday.
The Lady Trojans beat the Lady Longhorns 25-22, 25-22, and the Lady Yellow Jackets 25-8, 25-5.
Rebecca Watkins led the way against Kell with five kills, eight digs and two aces. Kendal Buice finished with six kills, Ella Fiorelli had five digs and Andrea Garzon-Pena added 15 assists.
Against Sprayberry, Watkins had six kills and three aces, Kate Kudlac finished with seven kills and Garzon-Pena added 22 assists and three aces for Lassiter (5-0, 2-0 Region 6AAAAAA).
SOFTBALL
Wednesday
Walton 2, Hillgrove 1: Kate Holland pitched a complete game, allowing two hits and one run, to lift the Lady Raiders to a Region 3AAAAAAA victory.
Kensi Ody was 2-for-3 for Walton (4-4, 1-4).
Tuesday
North Paulding 3, Walton 2 (8 inn.): Kate Holland pitched eight strong innings, but the Lady Raiders fell in a Region 3AAAAAAA matchup.
Kensi Ody, Rose Wagley and Jacki Hecklinski each had a hit.
