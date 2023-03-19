Logan Brock picked up a win and a save Friday as Lasstier swept a doubleheader, 10-6 in eight innings, and 10-7, from Roswell in Region 7AAAAAA play.
Brock earned the win in Game 2 after throwing the final 2⅓ innings and struck out three. He earned the save in Game 1 as he struck out two in the eighth inning.
Raylam Lweallen had two doubles and an RBI in Game 2. Collin Strovinskas was 2-for-4 with two RBIs, Garrett Reid had two hits including a double and two RBIs, John Dickerson had a hit and drove in two and Brandon Trichell had a double and an RBI.
In Game 1, Eric Brown and Preston Smith each had two hits and two RBIs. Connor Carlson went 2-for-4 and Ben Bodoh added a hit and two RBIs.
Matthew Cooney earned the win pitching 3⅓ innings of two-hit ball.
Lassiter (11-5, 6-3) will travel to Johns Creek on Tuesday.
Pope 9, Marietta 8: Kent Schmidt homered and drove in two to help lead the Greyhounds past the Blue Devils.
Carson Kerce had two doubles and two RBIs and Cooper Orr had two hits including a double and two RBIs.
Eli Overstreet and Tanner Morneau each had two hits and John Stuetzer added a double and an RBI.
Pope (13-3) will host Alpharetta on Tuesday.
BOYS SOCCER
Friday
Hillgrove 2, North Paulding 0: Omar Jallow and John Carleton each had goals to lead the Hawks to a Region 3AAAAAAA victory.
Eric Swain and Nick Giraldo added assists.
Carter Genchi earned the shutout in net.
Hillgrove (11-1-1, 5-0) will host Marietta on Tuesday.
GIRLS SOCCER
Thursday
Mount Paran Christian 10, Washington 0: McKenna Bothe had three goals to lead the Eagles to a Region 6AA victory.
Annie Strickland, Martina Hill, Lauren Moll, Lauren Ewell, Aydanne Wagoner, Abi Hrinsin, and Sarah Schwartz each added a goal.
Mount Paran (7-3-1, 5-0) will host North Cobb Christian on Tuesday.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Friday
Lassiter 16, Kell 11: Alyse Keels had four goals and Lindsey King had three goals and three assists in their match against their east Cobb rivals.
Holland Sutter had three goals and Kayley Ferrell added one.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.