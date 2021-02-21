Lassiter traveled to Hoover, Ala. to win a split doubleheader over two Alabama powers on Saturday.
The Trojans defeated Sparkman 7-4 and Hoover 8-4.
In Game 1, Kyle Carlson was 3-for-4 with three RBIs. Parker Hughes had a double and an RBI, and Cameron Campell added a double.
Brady Kimberlin pitched 2⅔ innings to earn the victory. Caden Pierce earned the save.
In Game 2, Bradley Frye’s three-run home run was part of a seven-run fourth inning that proved to be the difference.
Campbell was 2-for-3 with a double and drove in two. Carlson had a double and an RBI and Jackson Hall had a hit and two RBIs
Trey Griffin pitched four innings, allowed two hits and struck out three to earn the win.
The Trojans (4-0) will host Parkview on Monday.
Allatoona 11, Redan 0: Brett Blomquist went 2-for-5 and drove in five to lead the Buccaneers to a season-opening victory
William Mosely was 3-for-3 with a triple and Hayden Soley was 2-for-3 with a double.
Hunter Paulsen pitched five strong innings allowing four hits while striking out five.
Allatoona (1-0) will face Walton on Friday.
Pope 13, Walnut Grove 6: James Tibbs had a double, triple and drove in two to help lead the Greyhounds to a non-region victory.
Cody McGill was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI, Carson Kerce was 2-for-4 with a double, triple and drove in two and Fabian Guillen added two RBIs. Quinn Kerce was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI and Dawson Campbell added two hits and an RBI.
Riley Frost pitched four innings and allowed one run to earn the win.
Pope (2-1) will host Roswell on Tuesday.
Friday
Pope 8, Creekview 1: Riley Frost was 2-for-2 with an RBI to help lead the Greyhounds to a season-opening victory.
Jackson Hvizdak had a double and drove in two, Dawson Campbell had a triple and Kent Schmidt had the first hit of his high school career and an RBI.
Peyton Cariaco was 2-for-3 with a double and pitched 4⅔ innings, striking out nine to earn the win.
Harrison 3, Dunwoody 2: Joe Colina had a triple in his two hits to help lead the Hoyas to a season-opening win.
Braxton Bullard drove in the game winner with his second RBI in the top of the seventh.
Brady Owens and Jake Walling combined to pitch four shutout innings. Walling earned the win in relief.
Harrison will face Kell on Friday.
Wednesday
Hillgrove sweeps split doubleheader: The Hawks traveled south to beat Tift Co. 2-1 and Colquitt County 9-0.
In the first game, Hillgrove scored both runs in the first inning. Jack Tilton was a hit by pitch, stole second and scored on an RBI single by Jason Hayden. Hayden then stole second and third and scored on a wild pitch.
Lorenzo Atwell pitched three innings allowing one run on three hits while striking out two.
In Game 2, Cameron Powser had three hits and three RBIs. Zach Wieder had three hits and an RBI, and Jason Hayden had two hits and drove in two.
Ben Hoffman pitched 2 1/3 of no-hit ball to earn the win..
Hillgrove (2-0) will travel to Marist on Tuesday.
BOYS SOCCER
Saturday
Mount Paran Christian 7, Glenwood (Ala.) 1: Ekow Hudson had three goals to lead the Eagles to a non-region victory.
Lucas Barnett had two goals, while Jaden Emoghene and Stephen Emoghene each had one.
Barnett and Stephen Emoghene each added two assists.
Mount Paran (1-1) will travel to Darlington on Tuesday.
Friday
Harrison 3 Pope 2: Mike Bayzin, Blake Buffington and Tyler Vitelli each had a goal as the Hoyas upended the Greyhounds in a non-region matchup.
Reeves Buecker and Will Gresham had assists.
Nick Bezzerra and Aiden Rice combined for five saves.
Harrison (4-1) will travel to North Paulding on Tuesday.
Kennesaw Mountain 4, Alexander 0: Kameron Graham, Grayson Hensley, Hayden Binfield and Juan Alonso all had goals as the Mustangs rolled to a non-region victory.
Aidan Tapia-Trejo and Ty Roldan combined for the shutout in goal.
GIRLS SOCCER
Mount Paran Christian 6, Glenwood (Ala.) 0: Ashley Johnson scored three goals to lead the Lady Eagles to the non-region victory.
McKenna Bothe had two goals, Annie Strickland had a goal and an assist, and Abi Hrinsin added an assist.
Lauren Moll earned the shutout in goal.
Mount Paran (1-1) will open region play against Darlington on Tuesday.
Friday
Kennesaw Mountain 10, Woodland 0: Giselle Espinoza, Ally Burns and Anita Brown had two goals each to lead the Lady Mustangs (1-3) to a non-region victory.
Camila Triana, Bella Royster, and Evan Thomas also added goals.
Fallon McJunkin and Dehlia Placie combined for the shutout in goal.
North Cobb Christian 2, Pace Academy 2: Macie Rainwater scored both goals as the Lady Eagles earned the non-region tie.
Molly Wooldridge and Bella Stephens each had an assist.
North Cobb Christian (2-0-1) will face Mount Pisgah on Monday.
