Five players scored in double digits as Lassiter cruised to a 90-48 win over Excel Christian on Saturday at the Pickens Holiday Classic in Jasper.
Will Harty led the Trojans (8-6) with 16 points, while Greg Watkins, Kyle Keener and Bryant Hunter each had 12. Carter Richards scored 11.
Holding a three-point lead after the first quarter, Lassiter outscored Excel 65-31 over the next two periods to take charge.
Lassiter will close the tournament Monday, returning to face the event's host, Pickens.
Walker 77, Cornerstone Prep 59: Omar Cooper scored a team-high 18 points as the Wolverines won the intra-county game in a holiday tournament at Adairsville.
Chris Newell added 14 points, Chandler Baker had 12 and Matthew Brown nine for Walker, which will play for the tournament championship Monday night.
Whitefield Academy 51, M.L. King 49: A.J. Hopkins scored 17 points as the Wolfpack won in a holiday tournament at McDonough.
Myles Redding added 12 points and Ethan Garrett had eight for Whitefield, which will resume its Region 6A schedule Friday at King's Ridge Christian.
