Ellie Kean threw a six-inning perfect game and struck out nine to lead Lassiter to an 8-0 victory over Hillgrove on Saturday.
Gracyn Tucker had three hits, while Bronwyn Conroy and Lillian Holshouser two.
Lassiter will travel to Kennesaw Mountain on Thursday.
Friday
North Cobb 12, Marietta 0: Aubrey King was 2-for-2 with a home run and two RBIs to lead the Lady Warriors to a Region 3AAAAAAA victory.
Kate Self had two hits and two RBIs.
Samantha Mathews earned the win.
North Cobb (7-10, 4-7) hosts Hillgrove on Tuesday.
CROSS COUNTRY
Harrison teams finish in top 10: Sam McGarity finished seventh overall and helped lead the Lady Hoyas to a fourth-place finish in the Southern Showcase on Saturday in Huntsville, Alabama.
McGrity ran a time of 18:14.
The boys team finished ninth, with Andrew Cole finishing 33rd overall with a time of 15:44.
Harrison is scheduled to compete in the Wingfoot Invite next weekend.
