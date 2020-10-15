Lassiter rolled past defending state champion Allatoona 3-0 in the semifinals of the Region 6AAAAAA volleyball tournament Wednesday.
The Lady Trojans won the match 25-23, 25-13, 25-17 to advance to Thursday’s final against Pope.
Camille McCraw led the way with 16 digs. Kendall Buice had 10 kills and two blocks, while Katie Bocniak finished with three aces, two kills, two blocks and 30 assists.
Katy Brucciani had eight kills, Kate Kudlac finished with 11 kills, four blocks and two digs, and Ava Fiorelli added six kills.
SOFTBALL
Wednesday
Sprayberry 15, Forsyth Central 0: Audrey Johnson was 3-for-3, including a home run on the first pitch of the game, a double and two RBIs, to lead the Lady Yellow Jackets to a non-region victory.
Emilee Glover was 2-for-3 with an RBI, while Ava Davenport had a hit and scored three times.
Kat Sharum pitched three innings, allowing one run and striking out three.
