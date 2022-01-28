Sam Hill and Aiden McConnie had goals to lift Lassiter's soccer team to a 2-0 season-opening victory over North Cobb on Thursday.

Cole Higgins and Max Albertson added assists. James Spurlin provided the shutout in goal.

The Trojans (1-0) will host Etowah on Wednesday.

Walker 2, North Springs 1: Tanner Staus and Casey Arkoette each scored a goal as the Wolverines earned the non-region victory.

Spencer Parrish and Holden Aaronson added assists.

Walker (1-0) will travel to East Paulding on Tuesday.

Tuesday

South Cobb 4, Villa Rica 1: Isai Gallegos had two goals to help lead the Eagles to a non-region victory.

Steven Sanchez and Antonio Reyes each added goals, while Cristian Medrano and Steven Sanchez had assists. Mathan Marquez had three saves for South Cobb (1-0).

GIRLS SOCCER

Thursday

Mount Paran Christian 5, Mount Vernon Presbyterian 1: Sarah Schwartz had four goals to lead the Lady Eagles to a season-opening victory.

Alexis Shafer had a goal and two assists. Lauren Moll had 13 saves for Mount Paran (1-0).

BOYS TENNIS

Thursday

Wheeler 4, North Cobb 1: Phillip Phanhthourath and Yashas Veedhulur came from behind in the second set to win their doubles match 6-3, 7-5 and help the Wildcats earn the season-opening victory.

Kile Ha (6-1, 6-0) and Swarat Kulkarni (6-1, 6-2) won singles matches, while Aayush Anantha and Dev Patel teamed to win the other point with a 6-1, 6-0 victory.

Peyton Stack won his singles match 7-5, 6-0 to record North Cobb's point.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Thursday

North Cobb Christian 53, Excel Christian 40: Albert Wilson had 20 points and 17 rebounds to lead the Eagles to their third win of the week.

Josh Dixon had 17 points, while CJ Wallace finished with six points and six rebounds.

North Cobb Christian (13-5, 5-1 Region 7A) will travel to Darlington on Tuesday.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.