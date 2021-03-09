Lassiter scored seven early runs and earned an 8-5 victory over Kennesaw Mountain in its Region 6AAAAAA opener Monday.
Cameron Campbell was 2-for-3 with two doubles. Max Beck-Berendsen was 2-for-3 with a double, while Bradley Frye and Kyle Carlston each had two hits and an RBI.
Ben Norton earned the win.
Lassiter (9-2, 1-0) will travel to Allatoona on Wednesday.
Pope 3, Kell 1: Jack Butler allowed one run on five hits in five innings to help lead the Greyhounds to victory in their Region 6AAAAAA opener.
Dawson Campbell was 2-for-2 and Heath Owen added a double and an RBI.
Pope (11-2, 1-0) will host Wheeler on Friday.
North Cobb 15, North Cobb Christian 3 (5 inn.): Harry Ford homered, tripled and drove in six as the Warriors rolled to a non-region victory.
Haruki Kawano was 3-for-4 with two RBIs, while Jacob Mann was 2-for-2 and drove in two. Robert Boughner was 2-for-2 with a triple, and Kyle Robizsch finished 2-for-3 for North Cobb (4-6).
Saturday
Pope 11, Milton 3: The Greyhounds scored seven runs in the first inning and rolled to a non-region victory.
Riley Frost pitched five innings, scattering eight hits and allowing two runs to earn the win.
Matt Anthony was 3-for-4. Anthony, James Tibbs, Fabian Guillen, Kent Schmidt and Dawson Campbell all had RBIs.
Friday
Whitefield Academy 14, Druid Hills 7: The Wolfpack used a six-run third inning to propel themselves to a non-region victory.
Charlie Baxter was 4-for-4 with an RBI, Brayden May was 2-for-5 and drove in two, while Parker Ladd and Caleb Lavalle each had two hits and an RBI.
Reilly Cullen earned the win with 3 1/3 innings of two-hit, two-run ball while striking out four for Whitefield (5-3).
BOYS TENNIS
Monday
Mount Paran Christian 5, Christian Heritage 0: Dillon Santana and Baker Watson each won matches 6-0, 6-0 to lead the Eagles to a Region 7A victory.
Ben Moultrie won 6-1, 6-0, while the doubles teams of Noah Roberts/Murphy Faucett and Hudson Jervey/Angelo Touma won 6-2, 6-0 and 6-3, 6-0, respectively.
Mount Paran (5-0, 1-0) will host Darlington on Thursday.
Wheeler 5, Allatoona 0: Charles Yu won 6-3, 6-4 to help lead the Wildcats to a Region 6AAAAAA victory.
Nilay Patel won 6-0, 6-1, while Ashwin Limaye won 6-3, 6-7, 6-4 to complete singles play.
The doubles teams of Phillip Phanhthourath/Joe Thottungal and Swarat Kulkarni/Kile Haand won 6-0, 6-2 and 6-3, 6-0, respectively.
GIRLS TENNIS
Tuesday
Mount Paran Christian 3, Christian Heritage 2: Emma Bethel won 6-0, 6-0 to help lead the Lady Eagles to a Region 7A victory.
Emma Brogan won 6-4, 6-1, and Isabelle Garofalo won 6-2, 7-5.
Mount Paran (4-2, 1-0) will host Darlington on Thursday.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Saturday
Lassiter 18, Marietta 3: Audrey Wisdom had five goals and an assist to help lead the Lady Trojans to victory.
Ella Greyard had three goals, while Diana Bruder and Mackenzie Draper each had two. Molly Briggs, Morgan Badger and Allison Sommerfield each added a goal.
