Reece Robertson and Brady Kimberlin combined on a one-hit shutout to lead Lassiter to a 12-0 victory over Wheeler in Region 6AAAAAA on Thursday.
Collin Strovinskas had a two-run home run as part of his multi-hit game, Ryan Martin had multiple hits including a double and an RBI. Joe Blackwell added multiple hits and drove in three.
The Trojans (12-6, 3-4) will host Osborne on Friday.
Allatoona 15, South Cobb 0 (3 inn.): Aiden Jolley was 2-for-3 with an RBI double and a two-run home run to help lead the Buccaneers to a Region 6AAAAAA victory.
Tyler McGuire had a two-run home run and Ethan Crawley added a hit and two RBIs.
Allatoona (16-0, 7-0) will host Kennesaw Mountain on Friday.
McEachern 2, Newnan 1: Bryce Archie allowed only two hits and struck out 13 to lead the Indians to a Region 2AAAAAAA victory.
McEachern (7-13, 3-2) will host Pebblebrook on Friday.
Walton 11, Hillgrove 1: Dane Moehler pitched six innings, allowed five hits and struck out six to lead the Raiders to a Region 3AAAAAAA victory.
Walton (12-6, 3-2) will travel to Hillgrove on Friday.
BOYS LACROSSE
Thursday
Walker 13, Sprayberry 3: Finley Radding scored six goals for the Wolverines to help lead them to victory over the Yellow Jackets.
Bobby Goggin had a goal and two assists. Austin Westbrook, Aiden Charles, James Simpson, Jack Goggin, Alex Johnson, and Bristan DeRocher had one goal each. Radding, Simpson, Eckstrom, and DeRocher each added an assist.
Walker (8-3) will host Cherokee on Monday.
Wednesday
Walker 7, Whitefield 6 (OT): James Simpson scored the overtime goal to lead the Wolverines to victory.
Finley Radding had three goals and three assists. Jack Goggin scored two goals and Bobby Goggin added one. Austin Westbrook and Riley Eckstrom each had an assist. Jack Alfi made 19 saves in net.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Thursday
Lassiter 15, Kell 8: Ella Greyard scored seven goals to lead the Lady Trojans to victory over the Lady Longhorns.
Lacey Scherholz scored three goals. Alexa Young and Caitlin Gavin tallied two goals each. Emily white had 13 saves in net.
Lassiter (9-4) will travel to Hillgrove on Tuesday.
BOYS SOCCER
Thursday
Walker 3, Christian Heritage 0: Louie Coke, Spencer Parrish and Casey Arkoette each scored goals to lead the Wolverines to an area victory.
Spencer Parrish had an assist. Raj Shroff made six saves in net.
Walker (9-2-1) will travel to Mount Paran Christian on Monday.
BOYS TENNIS
Thursday
Walker 3, Weber 2: Paul Fridman won his match 6-1, 6-0 to help lead the Wolverines to a non-region victory.
Alex Jaffe won in three sets 1-6, 7-5, 10-4 and Walker picked up the deciding victory by forfeit.
GIRLS TENNIS
Thursday
Weber 3, Walker 2: Ava Becker needed three sets to win her match 6-3, 3-6, 10-7 as the Lady Wolverines took on Weber.
Blakely Meyer won 6-1, 6-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.