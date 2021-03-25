Walker Noland, Brady Kimberlin, and Andrew Kakareka combined for a five inning no-hitter as Lassiter defeated South Cobb 10-0 on Wednesday.
Cameron Campbell provided the early offense with a two-run home run in the first. Bradley Frye was 2-for-2 with an RBI, Kyle Carlson had a triple and drove in two, Max Beck-Berendsen had a hit and drove in two and Ryan Stephens added a double.
Lassiter will travel to Kell on Friday.
Allatoona 10, Wheeler 0: Hunter Paulsen went 3-for-3 with a double, triple, and pitched four shutout innings as the Buccaneers earned the Region 6AAAAAA victory.
Brett Blomquist was 3-for-4 with two RBIs and Tyler McGuire went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.
Allatoona (15-2, 6-1) will face Bob Jones (Ala.) at Lake Point on Thursday.
Pope 10, Sprayberry 0: Dawson Campbell, Carson Kerce, Cullen Orr, and Quinn Kerce combined for a one-hit shutout in the Region 6AAAAAA victory.
Campbell went 3-for-4 with four RBIs, Jackson Hvizdak was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs and Riley Frost finished with two hits. Quinn Kerce had a triple and drove in two, Caid Hefline went 2-for-3 with a double and Kent Schmidt added an RBI.
Pope (14-3, 5-1) will host Kell on Monday.
Tuesday
Pope 12, South Cobb 0: Jack Butler and Jon Strydom combined to throw a six-inning shutout and lead the Greyhounds to a Region 6AAAAAA victory.
Quinn Kerce and Caid Heflin each had two hits.
Whitefield 11, Paideia 1: Cooper Craig was 3-for-3 and drove in four to help lead the Wolfpack to a Region 2A victory.
Caleb Lavallee was 2-for-3 and Brayden May threw four shutout innings allowing only one hit while striking out five.
Whitefield (6-6, 1-1) will travel to Paideia on Thursday.
BOYS SOCCER
Pope 4, Kell 0: Luc Ramalho had two goals and an assist to help lead the Greyhounds to a Region 6AAAAAA victory.
Tomas McCurry and Andrew O’Connor each had goals, Camil Montero and Caleb Reuter added assists.
Ben Satinoff and Jackson Kiser combined for the shutout in goal.
Pope (4-8-1) will host South Cobb on Friday.
GIRLS SOCCER
North Cobb Christian 4, Allatoona 0: Macie Rainwater scored two goals to help lead the Lady Eagles to a non-region victory.
Bella Stephens and Molly Wooldridge each added one. Maddie Freeman had 13 saves in goal.
North Cobb Christian (6-1-2) will travel to Sprayberry on Friday.
Pope 9, Kell 0: Natalie Aluisy, Presley Morales and Cetta Gatto each scored two goals to help lead the Lady Greyhounds to a Region 6AAAAAA victory.
Carly Oubs, Morgan Riddle and Emma McCurry each added one.
GIRLS LACROSSE
North Cobb 16, Wheeler 8: Madison Diaz had four goals to help lead the Lady Warriors to a victory over their east Cobb rival.
Kacy Handzel and Alyssa Curto each had three goals.
Bailey Brumley had nine saves in goals.
North Cobb (3-6) will face Bremen on Thursday.
Lassiter 19, Campbell 1: Audrey Wisdom had four goals and five assists as the Lady Trojans rolled to victory.
Ella Greyard had four goals and Alexa Young had three. MacKenzie Draper, Diana Bruder and Kyla Caimano each added two goals.
BOYS GOLF
Harrison finishes fourth: Matthew Render shot 76 to lead the Hoyas to a fourth place finish in Dalton's Catamount Classic.
Harrison shot a team score of 324.
Will Perkins shot 81, John Huffman shot 83 and Connor Murphy carded an 84.
GIRLS GOLF
Harrison 131, Hillgrove 146: The Lady Hoyas downed the Lady Hawks at Brookstone Country Club.
Haven Blank shot 42, Dana Melby shot 43 and Abi Roy finished with a 46.
Hillgrove's EmmaCates Richardson shot the low score of the match with a 41.
Harrison heads to Creekview Grizzly Classic on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.