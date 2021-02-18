Lassiter used big bats and good pitching to win a season-opening split doubleheader Wednesday.
The Trojans defeated Walton 11-8 and Cartersville 2-0.
Against the Raiders, Parker Hughes went 3-for-5 with three doubles and an RBI. Ryan Martin was 3-for-4 with a double and four RBIs and Walker Noland was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI.
Trey Griffin pitched four innings, allowing four hits and two runs to earn the win.
Against the Hurricanes, Ben Norton pitches six shutout innings to pick up the victory.
Cameron Campbell provided the offense with a two-run single in the bottom of the first inning.
He and Max Beck-Berendsen each went 2-for-3.
Lassiter (2-0) will travel to Hoover, Ala. on Saturday to face Hoover and Sparkman.
Pace Academy 5, Whitefield Academy 3: Parker Ladd and Nick Olsen each had a hit and an RBI, but the Wolfpack fell in the non-region game.
Cooper Craig pitched 2 2/3 innings allowing one hit and struck out seven.
Whitefield (0-2) will travel to McEachern on Saturday.
GIRLS SOCCER
Whitefield Academy 4, Mount Paran Christian 3: The Lady Wolfpack erased deficits on two occasions to win the Region 7A contest.
Hannah Docabo, Lindsey Fry, Avery Fassnacht, and Anna Burkett each had goals, while Kaki Phillips, Kyla McCurdy, and Kate Dempsey had assists
Whitefield will face Holy Innocents on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.