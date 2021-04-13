Max Beck-Berendsen was 2-for-3 and drove in two to help lead Lassiter to a 9-3 victory over North Springs in non-region play Monday.
Parker Hughes was 2-for-3, while Ryan Stephens went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, Bradley Frye had a hit and drove in two, and Kyle Carlson added a double.
Trey Griffin threw three scoreless innings, allowing one hit to pick up the win.
The Trojans (18-5) will travel to Wheeler on Wednesday.
BOYS SOCCER
Monday
Walton 2, Marietta 0: Lucas Knutzen and Ethan Deljoo each scored goals as the Raiders earned a Region 3AAAAAAA victory.
Both goals came in the first half.
Walton will host Harrison on Wednesday.
BOYS GOLF
Monday
Campbell 170, Kennesaw Mountain 175: Alex Meltzer shot 35 to lead the Spartans to a non-region victory at Fox Creek Golf Club.
GIRLS GOLF
Monday
Campbell 138, Allatoona 144: Ana Herndon and Kennedy Nicholson each shot 44 to help the Lady Spartans win a non-region match at Fox Creek Golf Club.
Katie Slaten shot 46 to lead the Lady Buccaneers.
